Today's Paper | March 19, 2019

SC takes up Nawaz Sharif's petition against rejection of bail plea

Haseeb BhattiMarch 19, 2019

Former premier Nawaz Sharif has petitioned the Supreme Court against an Islamabad High Court order rejecting his plea for bail on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia corruption reference. — APP/File
The Supreme Court on Tuesday took up Nawaz Sharif's petition against an Islamabad High Court (IHC) order rejecting his plea for bail on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia corruption reference.

The former premier's appeal before the Supreme Court seeks Sharif's release on bail after suspending the execution of the Dec 24, 2018, sentence of seven years' imprisonment awarded by the accountability court in the Al-Azizia reference.

The appeal contends that the IHC's Feb 25, 2019, order is in violation of his fundamental right to life as guaranteed by Article 9 of the Constitution, adding that the Pakistan Prison Rules 1978 were neither relevant to nor invoked by him for the suspension of his sentence on medical grounds.

The IHC in its order had held that none of Sharif's medical reports suggested that his continued incarceration would be detrimental to his life in any way, adding that he had been hospitalised time and again since Jan 2019 whenever he had made complaints about his indisposition.

Nawaz Sharif's counsel, Khawaja Haris, who had moved The SC for early hearing of the application, presented his arguments before a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Khosa today.

Haris contended that his client had already filed a petition in the IHC against the judgement given by an accountability court.

More details to follow.

