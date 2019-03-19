NAB 'misinterpreted' SC decision on fake accounts case, says Zardari's lawyer

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday heard a petition filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari challenging a banking court's ruling that allowed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to transfer the fake accounts case to Rawalpindi.

A two-member bench, comprising SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Sheikh and Justice Umar Sial, heard the petition. Zardari's counsel, Farooq H. Naek, maintained that the transfer of the case was in contradiction with a Supreme Court verdict passed in January this year.

"What do you have to say about the Supreme Court's verdict?" Justice Sheikh asked Naek. The former president's counsel said that NAB had "misinterpreted" the decision, adding that in paragraph 300 of its ruling, the apex court had not ordered that the case be transferred to Islamabad.

He also pointed out that the Supreme Court had ordered NAB to complete its probe within two months and that time period had already lapsed. Justice Sheikh asked Naek if he had raised this point in the top court, to which the lawyer replied that the matter had not come under discussion in the Supreme Court.

"The NAB chairman submitted a request [in this regard] in the banking court after the Supreme Court had wrapped up the [fake accounts' case]," Zardari's lawyer told the bench.

He argued that the fake accounts case did not fall under NAB's jurisdiction as it was not related to corruption. The first information report, Naek said, did not say that the case should be investigated by NAB.

The bench, however, said that the top court had "written [in its verdict] that it orders the case to be transferred to NAB".

"What is left after the Supreme Court's verdict?" asked Justice Sheikh. He said that the counsel should tell the court about the law under which NAB is allowed to issue a supplementary challan.

On Jan 7, the apex court had issued a verdict in a case pertaining to fake accounts and ordered NAB to hold further investigation and wrap it up within two months. In his remarks, then chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar had said that “angels didn’t open the accounts” and someone has to be held responsible for opening the fake accounts, therefore, the issue was being sent to NAB.

NAB had then requested a banking court to allow the anti-corruption watchdog to transfer the case to Rawalpindi, which was granted.

The high court issued notices to NAB prosecutor and director general of the body's Karachi chapter, ordering them to submit their response within a week. The bench dismissed Naek's request to summon the entire record of the case.

The high court also turned down Zardari's request to issue a stay order and declared that a decision will be taken after listening to all parties of the case.

The hearing was adjourned until March 26.

More details to follow.