NAB launches inquiry into Shahbaz's 'illegal' use of PM's plane: sources
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched another inquiry into Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif regarding the alleged illegal use of the prime minister's plane during his stint as chief minister, well-placed sources in the bureau told DawnNewsTV on Tuesday.
A NAB source said that the accountability watchdog would grill Fawad Hassan Fawad, who was serving as principal secretary to then prime minister Nawaz Sharif at the time, in this regard. Fawad had granted the permission, the source alleged, adding that Shahbaz would be summoned for questioning at a later stage.
"The bureau wants to know why the then prime minister allowed the then chief minister to use his plane, and how many times such permission was granted and under which rules," the source said.
According to sources, the accountability watchdog has constituted a combined investigation team (CIT) and launched a formal probe into the allegations.
The CIT has sent a letter to PM House seeking the usage records for the plane ─ meant for the prime minister's use ─ from 2014 to 2018.
Shahbaz Sharif who is currently on bail in the Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases, is facing multiple corruption cases.
Comments (7)
The whole Sharff family have bankorrupt the country and are not accepting a single crime. They are not afraid of life hereafter.
I have serious doubts on NABs professionalism. They are losing case after case.
Another enquiry, what about all pending cases, when will they be cleared? Speed up and don't make fool of NAB and other investigative authorities! (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).
@Shah,
Which case have they actually lost? Some cases are under appeal so final decision has not been made. But you’re right that they have a problem with capacity.
Get on with the model town incident where people died because of this man.
He will follow his brother soon....
Nothing new. Shabaz ,Nawaz and sibling will continue to face cases after cases until PTI is in power. Sheer waste of time and weakenng of country´s economy.