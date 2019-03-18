DAWN.COM

March 19, 2019

Popular American pancake chain IHOP to open 19 restaurants in Pakistan

Dawn.comMarch 18, 2019

As per Bloomberg, the move is part of the American pancake restaurant’s efforts to seek new revenue abroad. — Photo courtesy IHOP Twitter
Popular American pancake house chain IHOP has announced plans to open as many as 19 outlets in Pakistan in the coming years, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The first Pakistani location of the International House of Pancakes, better known by the acronym IHOP, will be opened in Karachi by the end of 2019, followed by 18 more branches across the country over the course of nine years.

As per Bloomberg, the decision to tap into the Pakistani market is a part of the American pancake restaurant’s "efforts to seek new revenue abroad".

Dine Brands Global Inc, the parent company of IHOP, shared the news on Monday, revealing that nine of its franchises in Pakistan would be operated by the Gerry's Group while the rest would be sub-franchised.

"Pakistan’s rapidly growing economy" was part of the reason behind opening branches there, Bloomberg quoted Dine Brands Chief Executive Officer Steve Joyce as saying.

In a statement, Joyce said that international development was a "major component of the company’s return to growth".

According to the report, the pancake chain has recently bounced back with Joyce as the CEO following a "couple of dismal years".

“We are delighted to be bringing the world famous American IHOP experience to our country and to our portfolio of successful companies,” Akram Wali Muhammad, Managing Director for Gerry’s Group was quoted as saying in a press release by AP News.

“While IHOP will be a new brand in Pakistan, there is already significant awareness of and excitement about IHOP and we look forward to the opening of our first location later this year.”

Agreements have already been signed to expand IHOP into Peru and Equador this year, and to open more locations in Canada.

The chain is already present in 14 countries including India, Thailand and Guam and is exploring possibilities for business in the United Kingdom, Bloomberg reported.

Arshad
Mar 18, 2019 10:40pm

I'll stick with my Anda, Paratha and Chai for breakfast....

Recommend 0
Shahzeb
Mar 18, 2019 10:43pm

Welcome..

Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 18, 2019 10:43pm

Oh saucy...

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Mar 18, 2019 10:43pm

IHOP is an excellent restaurant chain. Great food. Good service. Reasonable prices. Enjoy...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
insaafian
Mar 18, 2019 10:47pm

obesity

Recommend 0
101Times
Mar 18, 2019 10:47pm

Indeed a good option where if you seek variety in your breakfast routine. Their pancakes are phenomenal. Would urge the Pakistani community at large to try them. BTW, they have great lunch options too.

Recommend 0
Awaam
Mar 18, 2019 10:49pm

Why are we importing this unhealthy, junk food? There are enough health issues with obesity and cholesterol as it is

Recommend 0
zeeshandxb
Mar 18, 2019 10:52pm

These are considered more of status quo outlets in Pakistan. I have seen Costa close down. Mass is inclined towards desi outlets.

Recommend 0
PAF Thunder
Mar 18, 2019 10:52pm

I love their Pancakes. Good old American delight. Welcome to Pakistan !!

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 18, 2019 10:55pm

We have a lust for foreign names while they all use local ingredients. People are just buying the branded wrappers for the local stuff at imported prices.

Recommend 0
Magister
Mar 18, 2019 11:04pm

Bring your own insulin since you will most likely get diabetes.

Recommend 0
Ammir
Mar 18, 2019 11:06pm

IHope everyone likes it !

Recommend 0
Mk
Mar 18, 2019 11:08pm

IHOP Is not at all popular in USA any more. That's why looking for new market.

Recommend 0
Armughan
Mar 18, 2019 11:10pm

I'm sure it will be a great addition to our rich nashta culture.

Recommend 0
Sindh jo Awaz
Mar 18, 2019 11:12pm

Great news. tried in LA last year, loved it

Recommend 0
Faraz
Mar 18, 2019 11:14pm

IHOP chains have business in US because Americans don’t cook breakfast, ihop should know that no one in Pakistan except the few elite will be willing to pay Rs. 2000 for a couple of fried eggs and toast.

Recommend 0
Moth
Mar 18, 2019 11:25pm

@Magister, also bring your diabetic sticks. Check your sugar level after 1 hour enjoying IHOP. If sugar spike is above 200 think twice before you go to there. It is you body. Take care of it.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Mar 18, 2019 11:26pm

IHOP might make a subsidiary: IPAK

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Sehar
Mar 18, 2019 11:27pm

CPEC and now IHOP....Pakistan shining

Recommend 0
Harris
Mar 18, 2019 11:27pm

A declining brand which offers products with lots of preservatives and sugar and zero nutritional value.

Recommend 0
AA
Mar 18, 2019 11:30pm

@Awaam, IHOP as several healthier breakfast options as well, including vegetable omelettes.

Recommend 0
Rols
Mar 18, 2019 11:35pm

Really ? Promote the local food industry. Omg

Recommend 0
Hafeez, Canada
Mar 18, 2019 11:36pm

How about Anda, Paratha and Chai for breakfast... instant hit.

Recommend 0

