Popular American pancake chain IHOP to open 19 restaurants in Pakistan
Popular American pancake house chain IHOP has announced plans to open as many as 19 outlets in Pakistan in the coming years, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
The first Pakistani location of the International House of Pancakes, better known by the acronym IHOP, will be opened in Karachi by the end of 2019, followed by 18 more branches across the country over the course of nine years.
As per Bloomberg, the decision to tap into the Pakistani market is a part of the American pancake restaurant’s "efforts to seek new revenue abroad".
Dine Brands Global Inc, the parent company of IHOP, shared the news on Monday, revealing that nine of its franchises in Pakistan would be operated by the Gerry's Group while the rest would be sub-franchised.
"Pakistan’s rapidly growing economy" was part of the reason behind opening branches there, Bloomberg quoted Dine Brands Chief Executive Officer Steve Joyce as saying.
In a statement, Joyce said that international development was a "major component of the company’s return to growth".
According to the report, the pancake chain has recently bounced back with Joyce as the CEO following a "couple of dismal years".
“We are delighted to be bringing the world famous American IHOP experience to our country and to our portfolio of successful companies,” Akram Wali Muhammad, Managing Director for Gerry’s Group was quoted as saying in a press release by AP News.
“While IHOP will be a new brand in Pakistan, there is already significant awareness of and excitement about IHOP and we look forward to the opening of our first location later this year.”
Agreements have already been signed to expand IHOP into Peru and Equador this year, and to open more locations in Canada.
The chain is already present in 14 countries including India, Thailand and Guam and is exploring possibilities for business in the United Kingdom, Bloomberg reported.
Comments (23)
I'll stick with my Anda, Paratha and Chai for breakfast....
Welcome..
Oh saucy...
IHOP is an excellent restaurant chain. Great food. Good service. Reasonable prices. Enjoy...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
obesity
Indeed a good option where if you seek variety in your breakfast routine. Their pancakes are phenomenal. Would urge the Pakistani community at large to try them. BTW, they have great lunch options too.
Why are we importing this unhealthy, junk food? There are enough health issues with obesity and cholesterol as it is
These are considered more of status quo outlets in Pakistan. I have seen Costa close down. Mass is inclined towards desi outlets.
I love their Pancakes. Good old American delight. Welcome to Pakistan !!
We have a lust for foreign names while they all use local ingredients. People are just buying the branded wrappers for the local stuff at imported prices.
Bring your own insulin since you will most likely get diabetes.
IHope everyone likes it !
IHOP Is not at all popular in USA any more. That's why looking for new market.
I'm sure it will be a great addition to our rich nashta culture.
Great news. tried in LA last year, loved it
IHOP chains have business in US because Americans don’t cook breakfast, ihop should know that no one in Pakistan except the few elite will be willing to pay Rs. 2000 for a couple of fried eggs and toast.
@Magister, also bring your diabetic sticks. Check your sugar level after 1 hour enjoying IHOP. If sugar spike is above 200 think twice before you go to there. It is you body. Take care of it.
IHOP might make a subsidiary: IPAK
CPEC and now IHOP....Pakistan shining
A declining brand which offers products with lots of preservatives and sugar and zero nutritional value.
@Awaam, IHOP as several healthier breakfast options as well, including vegetable omelettes.
Really ? Promote the local food industry. Omg
How about Anda, Paratha and Chai for breakfast... instant hit.