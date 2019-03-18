Shooting at several locations in Dutch city of Utrecht; at least 1 dead

Gunfire erupted at several locations in the city of Utrecht on Monday, the Dutch national counter-terrorism chief said after an incident on a tram left one dead and several injured.

"Shooting took place this morning at several locations in Utrecht," Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg told a news conference in The Hague. "A major police operation is underway to arrest the gunman."

What we know so far

Shooting took place this morning at several locations in Utrecht

Security boosted at airports and other key buildings

Mosques across the city have also reportedly been closed

Police say the attacker still on the run after the incident

One dead while several are injured

The Netherlands has boosted security at airports and other key buildings, Dutch military police said.

"In connection with the situation in Utrecht, the Royal Military Police is on high alert at the airports and at other vital buildings in The Netherlands," the force said on Twitter.

According to BBC, mosques across the city have also reportedly been closed due to the security concerns.

A body covered in a sheet was reportedly seen on the tracks as armed police and emergency services swarmed around the scene in one of the largest cities in the Netherlands.

Police said the attacker was still on the run after the incident. Heavily armed anti-terror officers have gathered in front of an apartment block close to the scene of the deadly shooting.

"A shooting occurred on the 24 Oktoberplein in Utrecht ... Multiple people have been injured. The surrounding area has been cordoned off and we are investigating the matter," Utrecht police said on Twitter.

"It is a shooting incident in a tram. Several trauma helicopters have been deployed to provide help."

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte cancelled a meeting with his ruling coalition and was being briefed on the situation, officials said.

Police later said that "a possible terrorist motive is part of the investigation".

Dutch police say they are looking for a least one person who might have fled by car. Spokesman Bernhard Jens did not exclude more people might be involved.

"We want to try to catch the person responsible as soon as possible," Jens said.

The head of the Dutch national counter-terrorism service, Aalbersberg, said on Twitter that he was having "crisis consultations" over the incident.

"NCTV is monitoring the situation in #Utrecht. In close contact with local authorities. We cannot rule out terrorist motive. Crisis team is activated," he said.

"Offender still fugitive," Aalbersberg said, adding that the terror threat level had been raised to the maximum of five in Utrecht for the next 18 hours.

German police say they have upped surveillance on the country's border with the Netherlands and are on the lookout for the gunman behind a shooting in the Dutch city of Utrecht.

Heinrich Onstein, a spokesman for the federal police in the border state of North Rhine-Westphalia, told The Associated Press that additional police have been posted to watch not only major highways, but also minor crossings as well as railway routes.

He said the federal police are in close contact with authorities in the Netherlands and have a description of the suspect. He said initially German authorities were told to look out for a red Renault Clio compact sedan but now have been told it was found abandoned in Utrecht.

Armed police surround tram

Local media showed photographs of masked, armed police and emergency vehicles surrounding a tram that had stopped near a road bridge.

Tram traffic in the area was halted, operator Qbuzz was quoted as saying by the ANP news agency.

The Netherlands has been largely spared the kind of attacks which have rocked its closest European neighbours in the past few years, but there has been a series of recent scares.

In August, a 19-year-old Afghan with a German residence permit stabbed and injured two American tourists at Amsterdam's busy Central Station before being shot and wounded.

In September, Dutch investigators said they had arrested seven people and foiled a "major attack" on civilians at a major event in the Netherlands.

They said they had found a large quantity of bomb-making materials including fertiliser likely to be used in a car bomb.

The men were arrested in the cities of Arnhem and Weert.

In June, two terror suspects were arrested while close to carrying out attacks including at an iconic bridge in Rotterdam and in France, prosecutors said.