DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 18, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

3 dead, several wounded in tram shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

AFP | APUpdated March 18, 2019

Email

Emergency services stand at the 24 Oktoberplace in Utrecht, on March 18, 2019 where a shooting took place. — AFP
Emergency services stand at the 24 Oktoberplace in Utrecht, on March 18, 2019 where a shooting took place. — AFP

Three people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrech, the mayor said on Monday.

Utrecht police chief said the suspect has been arrested. Earlier, police released a picture of the Turkish-born suspect, naming him as 37-year-old Gokmen Tanis, and warning people not to approach him.

“We have just been informed that the suspect has been arrested,” Utrecht police chief Rob van Bree told a news conference.

Turkish state-run Anadolu agency, while citing his relatives, said the suspect shot a relative and those trying to help due to "family matters".

Police in Utrecht said they were reducing the number of people who were injured to five. Earlier, police said nine people had been wounded in the shooting. The death toll of three in the shooting has not changed.

This handout picture released on the twitter account of the Utrecht Police on March 18, 2019 shows Turkish-born Gokmen Tanis. — AFP PHOTO / UTRECHT POLICE
This handout picture released on the twitter account of the Utrecht Police on March 18, 2019 shows Turkish-born Gokmen Tanis. — AFP PHOTO / UTRECHT POLICE

Dutch police announced the updated number of wounded in a tweet but did not immediately give a reason for changing the number.

"At this stage, we can confirm three deaths and nine wounded, three of them seriously," Utrecht Mayor Jan van Zanen had earlier said in a video statement on Twitter.

"We are working on the principle that it was a terrorist attack," he added.

Armed counter-terrorism police had launched a huge manhunt for the attacker.

The mayor withdrew advice issued earlier by his municipality for the city's residents to stay indoors in the aftermath of a deadly shooting on a tram.

In a video tweeted by the Utrecht municipality, the mayor said that the earlier advice to remain indoors was based on fears that shots had been fired at more than one location in the city.

He now said "that is not the case, as far as we know".

What we know so far

  • Security boosted at airports and other key buildings
  • Mosques across the city reportedly shut for the day
  • Police say suspect has been arrested
  • Three dead while several are injured

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the incident, just days ahead of local elections, was "deeply disturbing" and police stepped up security at mosques and airports.

He said people may have died in a shooting in the city of Utrecht being treated as a possible terror attack, adding that the Netherlands would "never give way to intolerance".

Rutte told a brief press conference in The Hague with the country's justice minister that there were "several wounded and possible deaths" in the incident.

A body covered in a sheet could be seen on the tracks in Utrecht as armed police and emergency services swarmed around the scene, while helicopters hovered overhead.

Rescue workers install a screen on the spot where a body was covered with a white blanket following a shooting in Utrecht, Netherlands on Monday. — AP
Rescue workers install a screen on the spot where a body was covered with a white blanket following a shooting in Utrecht, Netherlands on Monday. — AP

"We cannot exclude a terrorist motive," the head of the Dutch national counter-terrorism service, Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg, told a brief news conference before rushing off for a crisis meeting.

Aalbersberg said there had been shooting at "several locations" but did not give further details.

"A major police operation is under way to arrest the gunman," he added.

The terror alert level in Utrecht was raised to maximum level five, he added.

Police later surrounded a building a few hundred metres away, an AFP reporter at the scene said, but it was not clear if the gunman was inside.

'New incidents not excluded'

Police in Utrecht said the shooting took place on a tram in the 24 Oktoberplein area of the city and that "a possible terrorist motive is part of the investigation".

"Multiple people have been injured. The surrounding area has been cordoned off and we are investigating the matter ... Several trauma helicopters have been deployed to provide help."

Dutch counter terrorism police prepare to enter a house after a shooting incident in Utrecht, Netherlands on Monday. — AP
Dutch counter terrorism police prepare to enter a house after a shooting incident in Utrecht, Netherlands on Monday. — AP

One witness told NOS News they had seen an injured person running out of the tram with blood on her hands and clothes who then fell to the ground.

"I brought her into my car and helped her. When the police arrived, she was unconscious," the witness, who was not named, told the broadcaster.

The Utrecht municipality said it advised "everyone to stay indoors until more is known. New incidents are not excluded."

The local hospital said it had set up a crisis centre.

Local media showed photographs of masked, armed police and emergency vehicles surrounding a tram that had stopped near a road bridge.

Tram traffic in the area was halted.

Mosque security

The Dutch military police said they were on "high alert" and were boosting security at the airports and at other vital buildings in The Netherlands.

Mosques in Utrecht had shut for the day following the attack, the ANP news agency said, which comes just days after 50 people were killed at mosques in New Zealand in a rampage by a white supremacist.

All major political parties including Rutte's VVD announced that they were suspending campaigning ahead of Wednesday's local elections which will determine the make-up of the Dutch senate.

Rutte also cancelled a meeting with his ruling coalition and was being briefed on the situation, officials said. He was due to give a short statement at 1330 GMT.

An increased police presence could be seen outside the parliament and Rutte's office in The Hague.

Police in the port city of Rotterdam said they had increased security outside mosques.

German police say they have upped surveillance on the country's border with the Netherlands and are on the lookout for the gunman behind a shooting in the Dutch city of Utrecht.

Heinrich Onstein, a spokesman for the federal police in the border state of North Rhine-Westphalia, told The Associated Press that additional police have been posted to watch not only major highways, but also minor crossings as well as railway routes.

He said the federal police are in close contact with authorities in the Netherlands and have a description of the suspect. He said initially German authorities were told to look out for a red Renault Clio compact sedan but now have been told it was found abandoned in Utrecht.

The Netherlands has been largely spared the kind of attacks which have rocked its closest European neighbours in the past few years, but there has been a series of recent scares.

In August, a 19-year-old Afghan with a German residence permit stabbed and injured two American tourists at Amsterdam's busy Central Station before being shot and wounded.

In September, Dutch investigators said they had arrested seven people and foiled a "major attack" on civilians at a major event in the Netherlands.

They said they had found a large quantity of bomb-making materials including fertiliser likely to be used in a car bomb.

The men were arrested in the cities of Arnhem and Weert.

In June, two terror suspects were arrested while close to carrying out attacks including at an iconic bridge in Rotterdam and in France, prosecutors said.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (39)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
BAXAR
Mar 18, 2019 04:31pm

""Terrorist motive not excluded. Information not yet full." Translation: "We still don't know the name of the attacker."

Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Mar 18, 2019 04:54pm

"A probable terrorist motive is part of the investigation". The cycle of violence continues.

Recommend 0
BaaziBacha
Mar 18, 2019 05:18pm

May be revenge ripple effect of Christchurch act.

Recommend 0
Texas Ranger
Mar 18, 2019 05:45pm

its terror now , but afterwards it will be called shooting if Muslims are killed

Recommend 0
kp
Mar 18, 2019 06:09pm

revenge for New Zealand?

Recommend 0
Rols
Mar 18, 2019 06:16pm

Terrorism is all forms should be denounced regardless of religion, color and location

~rols

Recommend 0
Zaidi sth
Mar 18, 2019 06:16pm

Dont jump to conclusions and speculate this and that,this is what the planners of this two incidences want a reaction to exploit the situation . As bruce lee once said my style of fighting is without fighting.

Recommend 0
raza
Mar 18, 2019 06:26pm

This new wave of terrorism may have links with the Newzeland attack. Overall, this could be a designed attempt. Lets see which way the wind blows in next few days ahead.

Recommend 0
SHUJAAT
Mar 18, 2019 06:34pm

terror or mass killing ,,,muslim or christian ...i want to know

Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Mar 18, 2019 06:37pm

@kp, doubt it, this was probably planned a while ago.

Recommend 0
UFO
Mar 18, 2019 06:37pm

@kp, None of the loved ones of Christchurch victims asked for any revenge. Those who still insist wanted to do it anyways...only looking for a lame excuse

Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Mar 18, 2019 06:40pm

@Texas Ranger , this was on a tram so probably terrorism regardless of who is killed.

Recommend 0
Lost cause
Mar 18, 2019 06:41pm

That is why Islamophobia is for real.

Recommend 0
ABE
Mar 18, 2019 06:46pm

Copycats of the New Zealand tragedy?

Lord help us! The neo-fascist, ultra rigt-wing White Superamist must be stopped in their tracks by the West, before they cause more havoc on the rest of humanity.

Recommend 0
Moorthy
Mar 18, 2019 06:49pm

Islamophobia is spreading across the globe because of organisation's like taliban, isis, Jem, Let jud and many more

Recommend 0
Pervez
Mar 18, 2019 06:50pm

This insanity must end. Nobody wins everyone looses.

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Mar 18, 2019 06:51pm

Rise in such incidents are alarming. Hope there is no "core issue" in Netherlands.

Recommend 0
Ebliss
Mar 18, 2019 06:54pm

And OIC is compaining about Islamophobia.

Recommend 0
Captain.Raheel
Mar 18, 2019 07:06pm

Mentally ill

Recommend 0
Saad Ahmed
Mar 18, 2019 07:07pm

Typical false flag attack to ramp up fear before the elections. Looks like the aim wasn't maximum casualties, it was just fear-mongering. After all, Islamophobia is rampant in Netherlands.

Recommend 0
SMI
Mar 18, 2019 07:15pm

Killing innocent = terrorism period

Recommend 0
John Doe
Mar 18, 2019 07:31pm

sounds like a botched attempt to take revenge

Recommend 0
Life
Mar 18, 2019 07:31pm

What is the benefit of killing innocent human beings.

Recommend 0
Mohan
Mar 18, 2019 07:34pm

There is bound to be a reaction killing to this killing.

Recommend 0
Patriotic Pakistani
Mar 18, 2019 07:37pm

Dutch police say they are looking for a 37-year-old Turkish-born gentle man in relation to the shooting on a tram in Utrecht.

Recommend 0
Khurram
Mar 18, 2019 07:39pm

Quick retaliation for NZ attack.

Recommend 0
Parag
Mar 18, 2019 07:46pm

@BAXAR, you know very well Who He Was, What was his religion , Motive and from where he came from .. My Dear Friend Do Not Fool your self

Recommend 0
Chingez Khan
Mar 18, 2019 08:17pm

False flag confirmed!

Recommend 0
Abhishek
Mar 18, 2019 08:24pm

@Khurram, So you are happy with quickness,and the reaction.

Recommend 0
Iqbal Malik
Mar 18, 2019 08:33pm

@kp, I hope not.

Recommend 0
Iqbal Malik
Mar 18, 2019 08:35pm

I hope it is not related to Christchurch.

Recommend 0
Anonymous
Mar 18, 2019 08:36pm

Dutch politicians have made country very unsafe.

Recommend 0
Raj
Mar 18, 2019 09:01pm

So now Terrorism has no religion?

Recommend 0
Naxalite
Mar 18, 2019 09:05pm

Highly condemnable

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Mar 18, 2019 09:11pm

They are all terrorists who have twisted minds.

Recommend 0
Sam
Mar 18, 2019 09:17pm

@Chingez Khan, where is the flag? Show me the evidence of the flag!!!

Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Mar 18, 2019 09:19pm

@Texas Ranger , Depends whether he is a Good terrorist or Bad terrorist

Recommend 0
Masood
Mar 18, 2019 09:52pm

It's a hate crime, not a terrorist attack.

Recommend 0
Samar
Mar 18, 2019 10:14pm

@BaaziBacha, revenge???? Do you have any idea about the Negative deficit????

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A rising movement

A rising movement

Tooba Syed
The backlash against Aurat March is evidence of its success as an existential threat to an exploitative status quo.

Editorial

Jaish in the spotlight
Updated March 18, 2019

Jaish in the spotlight

IN the aftermath of the Pulwama episode, Kashmir-centric militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad has been making headlines...
March 18, 2019

Marching for change

IN August 2018, a 15-year-old Swedish girl with Asperger’s syndrome called for ‘radical action’ against ...
March 18, 2019

Data protection

SMART devices can make their users feel they have access to the world at the tips of their fingers. However, a ...
Updated March 17, 2019

CPEC transparency

THE Special Committee of the Senate on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor has raised the demand for greater...
March 17, 2019

Post-IS scenario

WHILE once controlling a vast swathe of land in Iraq and Syria, today the militant ‘Islamic State’ group is left...
March 17, 2019

Antimicrobial resistance

DOCTORS in Pakistan have called for improving sanitation, health and education as part of the SDGs in the wake of a...