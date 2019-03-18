DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 18, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Italy, China agree to cooperate under Belt and Road Initiative

AFPUpdated March 18, 2019

Email

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay state visits from Thursday to March 26, according to the foreign ministry. — AFP/File
Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay state visits from Thursday to March 26, according to the foreign ministry. — AFP/File

Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to Italy, Monaco and France this week, the foreign ministry said on Monday, with Rome expected to join his global trade infrastructure programme despite reservations in other European countries.

Beijing has financed infrastructure, maritime, rail and road projects in Asia, Africa and Europe, but critics warn that it mainly benefits Chinese firms while setting up a “debt trap” in more financially vulnerable countries.

Xi will pay state visits from Thursday to March 26, according to the foreign ministry.

An Italian official said last week Rome would sign a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Beijing to officially support Xi's massive $1 trillion Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), also known as the New Silk Road.

In Italy, Xi will hold talks with President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, as well as parliamentary leaders, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing.

“The cooperation between China and Italy under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative is mutually beneficial,” Geng said when asked about US criticism of BRI.

Following Italy's announcement, French President Emmanuel Macron said European Union countries should have a “coordinated approach” to Beijing.

“It's a good thing that China is participating in the development of many countries, but I believe in the spirit of equality, reciprocity. The spirit of equality means respecting the sovereignty of nations,” Macron said.

Xi will be the first Chinese president to visit Monaco and will hold talks with Prince Albert II during the trip, Geng said. The visit to the Mediterranean principality is of “historic significance to the development of China-Monaco relations,” he added.

In France, Xi will meet with Macron, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and parliamentary leaders, Geng said.

“The two sides have been maintaining close communication and coordination on maintaining multilateralism, improving global governance, and addressing major issues such as climate change,” he added.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A rising movement

A rising movement

Tooba Syed
The backlash against Aurat March is evidence of its success as an existential threat to an exploitative status quo.

Editorial

Jaish in the spotlight
Updated March 18, 2019

Jaish in the spotlight

IN the aftermath of the Pulwama episode, Kashmir-centric militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad has been making headlines...
March 18, 2019

Marching for change

IN August 2018, a 15-year-old Swedish girl with Asperger’s syndrome called for ‘radical action’ against ...
March 18, 2019

Data protection

SMART devices can make their users feel they have access to the world at the tips of their fingers. However, a ...
Updated March 17, 2019

CPEC transparency

THE Special Committee of the Senate on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor has raised the demand for greater...
March 17, 2019

Post-IS scenario

WHILE once controlling a vast swathe of land in Iraq and Syria, today the militant ‘Islamic State’ group is left...
March 17, 2019

Antimicrobial resistance

DOCTORS in Pakistan have called for improving sanitation, health and education as part of the SDGs in the wake of a...