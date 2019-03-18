PSL 2019 team of the year features 2 Lahore players, 1 Quetta representative
The Pakistan Super League 2019 team of the year features some eye-brow raising selections, with just one player chosen from champions Quetta Gladiators but two from Lahore Qalandars, the side that finished last for the fourth straight year.
The side selected by a panel comprising Mudassar Nazar, Ramiz Raja and Danny Morrison sees Lahore Qalandars superstar AB de Villiers named its captain.
De Villiers played seven matches in PSL 2019 before a back injury ruled him out of the tournament. In those seven outings he scored 218 runs at a stunning average of 54.5 and strike rate of 129.
The 12-member team includes five foreign players and seven locals as per event regulations.
“It has been a massive responsibility to select a team comprising 12 players from a world-class event that produced a high number of quality individual performances," said Nazar.
“We decided to select players who can form a combination that was capable of defeating any franchise side in the world in any given conditions. I don’t think anyone will disagree that this is the best winning combination from the large pool of top performing players.”
Apart from de Villiers, the line-up also includes four players from Peshawar Zalmi (Kamran Akmal, Kieron Pollard, Hasan Ali and Wahab Riaz), three from Karachi Kings (Babar Azam, Colin Ingram and Umer Khan), two players from Islamabad United (Asif Ali and Faheem Ashraf) but surprisingly, just a single representative from the champions Quetta Gladiators (Shane Watson).
De Villiers’ Qalandars teammate Sandeep Lamichhane has been chosen as the 12th player.
Post-event honourary teams around the world usually feature a plethora of players from eventual winners or sides that go deep. The PSL rendition, however, seems a departure from the norm.
Team of HBL PSL 2019:
1- Quetta Gladiators' Shane Watson (430 runs, avg 43, strike-rate 143.80
2- Peshawar Zalmi's Kamran Akmal (357 runs, avg 27.4, strike-rate 137.8, 9 dismissals)
3- Karachi Kings's Babar Azam (335 runs, 30.34 avg, 115.5 strike-rate)
4- Lahore Qalandars' AB de Villiers (218 runs, 54.5 avg, strike-rate 129)
5- Karachi Kings' Colin Ingram (344 runs, 34.40 avg, 164.5 strike-rate)
6- Islamabad United's Asif Ali (281 runs, 35.12 avg, 182.46 strike-rate)
7- Peshawar Zalmi's Kieron Pollard (284 runs, avg 28.4, strike-rate 173; 5 wickets, 45.8 avge, eco. 7.89)
8- Islamabad United's Faheem Ashraf (21 wickets, avg. 15.33, eco. 7.29)
9- Peshawar Zalmi's Wahab Riaz (17 wickets, 19.88 avg, eco. 6.78)
10- Peshawar Zalmi's Hasan Ali (25 wickets, 13.64 avg, eco. 6.77)
11- Karachi Kings' Umer Khan (15 wickets, 16.13 avg, eco.7.11)
12- Lahore Qalandars' Sandeep Lamichhane (11 wickets, 17.18 avg, eco. 7.66)
Comments (10)
PSL Zindabaad. Greenshirts cricket and cricketers; Paeendabaad.
Great team based on actual results and stats rather than emotions. Quetta Gladiator won because of the collective team effort, rather than brilliance of a single player. Whereas the other teams all relied on one or two individuals.
The only person who does not justify his place in this team is Babar Azam, with very low average and strike rate. His place can be taken up by Ahmed Shehzad (Quetta). Also, Colin Ingram can be changed with Rilee Roussou or James Vince (from Multan Sultan which has no player in the team), but I'm fine with either of the two.
Extremely biased selection
Funny selection. Totally biased. I think they didn't see the final match.
Kamran Akmal to keep the wickets, excellent.
Kamran Akmal and Wahab Riaz are past their prime at at international level, whereas Babar Azam is an overrated T20I player. Quetta's Muhammad Hasnain and Fawad Ahmed are the two notable missings. Asif Ali of IU is not an international stuff.
These selectors think that Pakistanis are idiots and have retarded braim. When selecting National team, Inzamam does the same. If one would ask to select the richest country in the world, they would select Bhuttan and when they would be asked to select the poorest country in the world, they would select USA.
@blunt, Kamran akmal and wahab riaz is laughable in team selection. You are absolutely right. Musa Khan is one name missing.
@Shazad, I get the impression Ramiz Raja had most influence in this team selection. He talks more than he knows, and usually has extremely biased opinions. Anyone who advocates Kamran akmal, wahab riaz in a team has serious issues.
Where's M Hasnain, the standout star of this year's PSL??