Pak-China friendship based on strategic cooperation: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday that Pakistan and China's "strong friendship is based on strategic cooperation," Radio Pakistan reported.

He was speaking at China Institute for International Strategic Studies (CIISS) in Beijing after arriving there for a three-day trip to attend the first Pakistan-China foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue.

Qureshi said that the start of the second phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will initiate a new era of socio-economic development in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan wants peace in the region and desires good relations with all its neighbours in South Asia, including India. He reiterated that Pakistan wants to resolve all its issues with India through dialogue.

Upon his arrival in Bejing, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and Pakistan's Ambassador to China Masood Khalid, along with other Pakistani embassy officials, received Qureshi at the airport, a tweet by the Government of Pakistan's Twitter account said. The foreign minister was presented with flowers by Yao.

During Qureshi's visit, both sides will hold comprehensive discussions on the entire range of bilateral relations, including CPEC. Both sides will also discuss the regional situation and cooperation at multilateral fora.

The foreign minister will also address the Political Parties Forum on the CPEC and participate in the ruling parties’ dialogue between the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and the Communist Party of China. He will also call on Chinese leadership.