Foreign minister Qureshi arrives in Beijing for 3-day visit

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in Beijing on Monday on a three-day trip to attend the first Pakistan-China foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing and Pakistan's Ambassador to China Masood Khalid, along with other Pakistani embassy officials, received Qureshi at the airport, a tweet by the Government of Pakistan's Twitter account said. The foreign minister was presented with flowers by Yao.

During Qureshi's visit, both sides will hold comprehensive discussions on the entire range of bilateral relations, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Both sides will also discuss the regional situation and cooperation at multilateral fora.

The foreign minister will also address the Political Parties Forum on the CPEC and participate in the ruling parties’ dialogue between the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and the Communist Party of China. He will also call on Chinese leadership.