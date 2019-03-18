DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 18, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

China says 13,000 Xinjiang 'terrorists' arrested since 2014

APMarch 18, 2019

Email

Former detainees say they were held in abusive conditions, forced to renounce Islam and swear allegiance to China's ruling Communist Party. ─ AFP/File
Former detainees say they were held in abusive conditions, forced to renounce Islam and swear allegiance to China's ruling Communist Party. ─ AFP/File

China says it has arrested nearly 13,000 people it describes as terrorists in the traditionally Islamic region of Xinjiang since 2014 and broken up hundreds of "terrorist gangs".

The figures were included in a government report on the situation in the restive northwestern territory that seeks to respond to growing criticism over the internment of an estimated 1 million members of the Uighur and other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups.

China describes the camps as vocational training centres and says participation is voluntary.

Former detainees say they were held in abusive conditions, forced to renounce Islam and swear allegiance to China's ruling Communist Party.

The lengthy report issued Monday also says "law-based de-radicalisation" in Xinjiang has curbed the rise and spread of religious extremism.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Bikram Singh
Mar 18, 2019 10:58am

Where are the human rights vocals here?

Recommend 0
Shiva
Mar 18, 2019 11:02am

Typical Chinese double standards.

Recommend 0
ram
Mar 18, 2019 11:14am

Do Pakistan FO has spine to comment about it ?

Recommend 0
aslum shaikh
Mar 18, 2019 11:27am

I hope FM Qureshi will call emergency meeting of OIC and condemn this terror, lets see

Recommend 0
Bangalore
Mar 18, 2019 11:31am

This issue is bigger than Kashmir, but no one talks about this.

Recommend 0
Tango
Mar 18, 2019 11:36am

@Bikram Singh, we are busy in Kashmir

Recommend 0
Naseer
Mar 18, 2019 11:37am

Will Pakistan dare to speak against humilitation of Muslims by China? I think NO.

Recommend 0
Salaria
Mar 18, 2019 11:37am

Where is OIC now?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A rising movement

A rising movement

Tooba Syed
The backlash against Aurat March is evidence of its success as an existential threat to an exploitative status quo.

Editorial

March 18, 2019

Jaish in the spotlight

IN the aftermath of the Pulwama episode, Kashmir-centric militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad has been making headlines...
March 18, 2019

Marching for change

IN August 2018, a 15-year-old Swedish girl with Asperger’s syndrome called for ‘radical action’ against ...
March 18, 2019

Data protection

SMART devices can make their users feel they have access to the world at the tips of their fingers. However, a ...
Updated March 17, 2019

CPEC transparency

THE Special Committee of the Senate on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor has raised the demand for greater...
March 17, 2019

Post-IS scenario

WHILE once controlling a vast swathe of land in Iraq and Syria, today the militant ‘Islamic State’ group is left...
March 17, 2019

Antimicrobial resistance

DOCTORS in Pakistan have called for improving sanitation, health and education as part of the SDGs in the wake of a...