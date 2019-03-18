DAWN.COM

PPP may sue Rashid for ‘hurling death threat’ at Bilawal

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 18, 2019

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid. — Dawn.com
LAHORE: Reacting strongly to Rail­ways Minister Sheikh Rashid’s “threat” to party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, several leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party on Sunday announced that the party would not ignore the minister’s statement and might take legal action against him.

“From delivering hate speeches in the past, the federal minister is now hurling a direct death threat at Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Though threats of extremist right wingers to Mr Bhutto are not new, for a cabinet member giving an open death threat to someone whose entire family was killed, is disgusting,” Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, daughter of PPP co-chairperson and former president Asif Ali Zardari, said in a tweet on Sunday.

In response to Mr Bhutto-Zardari’s press conference in the Sindh Assembly building, Mr Rashid tweeted: “Bilawal should play carefully in politics otherwise he may be eliminated.”

Railways minister tweeted: ‘Bilawal should play carefully in politics otherwise he may be eliminated’

PPP’s central information secretary Dr Nafisa Shah said: “The party would not ignore Sheikh Rashid’s threat to Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Mr Rashid has been a facilitator of terrorist organisations in the past and that is why his statements cannot be ignored as mere mockery. Our struggle and patience should not be seen as a weakness.”

She said the PPP workers would protect their chairman. Referring to “anti-PPP steps” taken by the government, she said that on the one hand a reference filed by Mr Zardari about judicial murder of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was still pending before a court of law, and on the other, killers of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto had been released.

“The concocted case of money laundering against Mr Zardari has been transferred to Rawalpindi and now a threat by Mr Rashid to Mr Bhutto-Zardari is all indicating that there are links between all of them. Sheikh Rashid is a spokesman for several quarters, including terrorists, and that is why the PPP is taking his threat very seriously. The nation will not tolerate such criminal acts,” Dr Shah said.

PPP’s Punjab secretary general Chaudhry Manzoor said the party would consult legal team to file a case against Mr Rashid for hurling the “death threat” at Mr Bhutto-Zardari.

“We are taking Mr Rashid’s threat very seriously because this kind of threat was earlier given to Benazir Bhutto by military dictator Gen Musharraf,” he said, adding that Mr Rashid’s threat could not be ignored because he had “links with banned organisations”.

“If Prime Minister Imran Khan is not supportive of this threat then he should immediately sack this toxic-tongued member of his cabinet,” he said and added that if no action was taken against Mr Rashid it would be assumed that the government was backing him.

Chaudhry Manzoor said the PPP leadership would be requested to call a central executive committee meeting on this issue.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2019

Fastrack
Mar 18, 2019 08:39am

I had such a good laugh.

Gordon D. Walker
Mar 18, 2019 08:43am

Words matter...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

jaredlee007
Mar 18, 2019 08:44am

'Eliminated' is not a threat, it is a fact that he won't survive in POLITICS. His father should be punished for threatening and killing rich people for not paying him at least 10%.

Anti-Corruption
Mar 18, 2019 08:46am

Sheikh Rashid should have used his words carefully. The money laundering case against PPP leadership has cornered them so much that, merely out the frustration, they don't even hesitate to make statements that may hurt the state.

Rasheed
Mar 18, 2019 08:49am

What a joke. Eliminated does not mean death

Mir Jehan Zeb,MD
Mar 18, 2019 08:51am

Rashid said what he said. Don't omit the word politics in the threat. He meant eliminated politically and not physically.

Syed Hasan
Mar 18, 2019 08:57am

Drama of Zardari and Co

naji
Mar 18, 2019 09:02am

Pakistani people must jointly eliminate these two looter's families from Pakistani ground. Until then Pakistan will not become a prosperous nation in the world arena. No.1, Bhutto family. No.2, Nawaz Sharif family. There is no other word for these plunderers, looters, and thugs. Or otherwise Pakistani people, Pakistani top judiciary, Arm forces, honest civil bureaucracy, must ready for humiliation, insulting attitude, degradation of country, individuals, and all state departments.

I request Dawn to must allow some place for my words.

Muneer
Mar 18, 2019 09:03am

The tweet of Sheikh Rasheed is in the context of politics and elimination referred to is in the context of elimination from field of politics. Why Bilawal or PPP had taken it as threat to life ?. They should go to court and make fun of themselves.People understand such gimmicks.

Be sensible
Mar 18, 2019 09:05am

I don’t think this was a threat but an advice,

Ghalib Askari
Mar 18, 2019 09:08am

Pakistan is Pakistan. No much is changing with these politicians threatening each other.

Justicefirst
Mar 18, 2019 09:09am

Please don't create hype on everything.As any lay man can understand that Bilawal will be eliminated fro

anwarsher
Mar 18, 2019 09:09am

That is what these guys did to his mother and then blamed it on the Taliban.

Justicefirst
Mar 18, 2019 09:13am

Please don't create hype on everything.As any lay man can understand that he mean that Bilawal may be eliminated from the politics.PPP main worry is Benami bank's account leading to money laundering from funds of Sindh Government.

Shah
Mar 18, 2019 10:04am

Every one can be eliminated from... Politics Sports Games School Service ...and so on. Bilawal is trying to score political points.

Imtiaz
Mar 18, 2019 10:05am

Great advise

