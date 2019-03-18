PPP may sue Rashid for ‘hurling death threat’ at Bilawal
LAHORE: Reacting strongly to Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid’s “threat” to party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, several leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party on Sunday announced that the party would not ignore the minister’s statement and might take legal action against him.
“From delivering hate speeches in the past, the federal minister is now hurling a direct death threat at Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Though threats of extremist right wingers to Mr Bhutto are not new, for a cabinet member giving an open death threat to someone whose entire family was killed, is disgusting,” Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, daughter of PPP co-chairperson and former president Asif Ali Zardari, said in a tweet on Sunday.
In response to Mr Bhutto-Zardari’s press conference in the Sindh Assembly building, Mr Rashid tweeted: “Bilawal should play carefully in politics otherwise he may be eliminated.”
PPP’s central information secretary Dr Nafisa Shah said: “The party would not ignore Sheikh Rashid’s threat to Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Mr Rashid has been a facilitator of terrorist organisations in the past and that is why his statements cannot be ignored as mere mockery. Our struggle and patience should not be seen as a weakness.”
She said the PPP workers would protect their chairman. Referring to “anti-PPP steps” taken by the government, she said that on the one hand a reference filed by Mr Zardari about judicial murder of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was still pending before a court of law, and on the other, killers of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto had been released.
“The concocted case of money laundering against Mr Zardari has been transferred to Rawalpindi and now a threat by Mr Rashid to Mr Bhutto-Zardari is all indicating that there are links between all of them. Sheikh Rashid is a spokesman for several quarters, including terrorists, and that is why the PPP is taking his threat very seriously. The nation will not tolerate such criminal acts,” Dr Shah said.
PPP’s Punjab secretary general Chaudhry Manzoor said the party would consult legal team to file a case against Mr Rashid for hurling the “death threat” at Mr Bhutto-Zardari.
“We are taking Mr Rashid’s threat very seriously because this kind of threat was earlier given to Benazir Bhutto by military dictator Gen Musharraf,” he said, adding that Mr Rashid’s threat could not be ignored because he had “links with banned organisations”.
“If Prime Minister Imran Khan is not supportive of this threat then he should immediately sack this toxic-tongued member of his cabinet,” he said and added that if no action was taken against Mr Rashid it would be assumed that the government was backing him.
Chaudhry Manzoor said the PPP leadership would be requested to call a central executive committee meeting on this issue.
I had such a good laugh.
Words matter...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
'Eliminated' is not a threat, it is a fact that he won't survive in POLITICS. His father should be punished for threatening and killing rich people for not paying him at least 10%.
Sheikh Rashid should have used his words carefully. The money laundering case against PPP leadership has cornered them so much that, merely out the frustration, they don't even hesitate to make statements that may hurt the state.
What a joke. Eliminated does not mean death
Rashid said what he said. Don't omit the word politics in the threat. He meant eliminated politically and not physically.
Drama of Zardari and Co
Pakistani people must jointly eliminate these two looter's families from Pakistani ground. Until then Pakistan will not become a prosperous nation in the world arena. No.1, Bhutto family. No.2, Nawaz Sharif family. There is no other word for these plunderers, looters, and thugs. Or otherwise Pakistani people, Pakistani top judiciary, Arm forces, honest civil bureaucracy, must ready for humiliation, insulting attitude, degradation of country, individuals, and all state departments.
I request Dawn to must allow some place for my words.
The tweet of Sheikh Rasheed is in the context of politics and elimination referred to is in the context of elimination from field of politics. Why Bilawal or PPP had taken it as threat to life ?. They should go to court and make fun of themselves.People understand such gimmicks.
I don’t think this was a threat but an advice,
Pakistan is Pakistan. No much is changing with these politicians threatening each other.
Please don't create hype on everything.As any lay man can understand that Bilawal will be eliminated fro
That is what these guys did to his mother and then blamed it on the Taliban.
Please don't create hype on everything.As any lay man can understand that he mean that Bilawal may be eliminated from the politics.PPP main worry is Benami bank's account leading to money laundering from funds of Sindh Government.
Every one can be eliminated from... Politics Sports Games School Service ...and so on. Bilawal is trying to score political points.
Great advise