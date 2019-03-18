DAWN.COM

FM to reach Beijing today to attend strategic dialogue

Ikram JunaidiUpdated March 18, 2019

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi shake hands in Beijing. — Twitter/File
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is set to reach Beijing on Monday (today) to attend first Pakistan-China foreign ministers’ strategic dialogue.

During his three-day visit to China, both sides will hold comprehensive discussions on the entire range of bilateral relations, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Both sides will also discuss the regional situation and cooperation at multilateral fora.

The foreign minister will also address the Political Parties Forum on the CPEC and participate in the ruling parties’ dialogue between the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and the Communist Party of China. He will also call on Chinese leadership.

According to an official statement, the foreign minister’s visit will add momentum to close and broad-based bilateral ties and reinforce efforts to deepen economic engagement under the CPEC.

Meanwhile, talking to media persons, Mr Qureshi said that his visit to China had been scheduled ­earlier.

Replying to a question about China’s latest favour to Pakistan, he said that China had once again proved that it stood by Pakistan.

Last week China put on hold a request by Britain, France and the United States to add Jaish-e-Mohammad leader Masood Azhar to the United Nations’ terror blacklist. It was the third time that the UN Security Council had taken up a resolution to include Azhar’s name in the UN sanctions blacklist, which will subject him to global travel ban and freezing of assets.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2019

