Today's Paper | March 18, 2019

Tourists throng snow-capped Lowari Pass

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated March 18, 2019

A scenic view of Upper Dir area near Lowari Pass. — Dawn
UPPER DIR: The snow-covered Lowari Pass is attracting a large number of tourists to enjoy its eye-catching beauty.

The Lowari top and its adjacent areas, including the Lowari Tunnel, have received six to 10 feet of snowfall this year, blocking the roads and inconveniencing the commuters. However, after clearance of the roads and mild weather tourists have started visiting the picturesque valley.

Mohammad Arsalan, a resident of Mardan, said he had come to meet his friend in Dir who brought him to Lowari for enjoying snow. He said he would remember the beauty of Lowari for a long time. He said the snow-covered high mountains of the valley were looking beautiful.

Sudais Ahmad, a resident of Peshawar, said he could not express the beauty of the snow-covered Lowari Pass in words. He said they also enjoyed themselves by throwing snow balls on each other.

Passengers and tourists going to Chitral are also spending some time to enjoy the snow at Lowari.

The local residents said they had forgotten the miseries of the extremely harsh weather after finding tourists visiting their area. They said tourists should come to witness the beauty of Lowari.

The tourists said the Lowari valley could be developed into a tourist attraction if government paid attention to it.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2019

