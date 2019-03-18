DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 18, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Drones to be used for aerial seeding on Margalla Hills

Ikram JunaidiUpdated March 18, 2019

Email

Aerial seeding was conducted in the Margalla Hills in the 1980s, but that time, seeds of local trees were dropped. ─ AP/File
Aerial seeding was conducted in the Margalla Hills in the 1980s, but that time, seeds of local trees were dropped. ─ AP/File

ISLAMABAD: Though aerial seeding is not a new phenomenon in the federal capital, it has been decided to use drones for forest densification on the Margalla Hills this time.

“We conducted an experiment a week ago and dropped some seed pods in the hills and we have now decided to conduct an aggressive aerial seeding to increase greenery in the Margalla Hills. Though it looks like the hills are all green and covered with dense forest, the fact is there are more shrubs than trees,” the spokesperson for the chief commissioner’s office, Nauman Shah told Dawn.

Aerial seeding was done in the 1960s in the federal capital, during which seeds of paper mulberry were also dropped. Paper Mulberry trees in the city have now become a reason for pollen allergies.

Aerial seeding was conducted in the Margalla Hills in the 1980s, but that time, seeds of local trees were dropped.

Mr Shah said that this time, it has been decided that seed balls of 15 approved species will be dropped.

“If the campaign is successful in Islamabad, it can be replicated across Pakistan, especially in the mountainous areas,” he said.

Last year in July, a large number of residents of the federal capital and environmentalists took part in preparing seed balls and spread them in the hills.

The chances of a seed taking are just 10pc due to which seed balls are used across the world, which increased the chances of the seeds taking to 50pc.

A seed is covered with clay and fertilized to make a seed ball.

Mr Shah said there are so many shrubs on Margalla Hills that it is impossible or very difficult to get to most of the areas.

“It is very expensive to use planes for aerial plantation. When using planes, seed balls are thrown from a great height, increasing the chances of the balls breaking or not falling in the right place. Drones will be less expensive and they will also be able to drop the seeds from a lower height and in targeted areas,” he said.

He said that the step has been taken to ensure that the number of trees on Margalla Hills would be increased.

“Now technology is affordable and we have decided to use it. As seed balls are successful across the globe so we will also use them because they have a better survival rate. I am sure that in coming years residents of the federal capital will observe that the number of trees have increased on the hills,” Mr Shah said.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Gordon D. Walker
Mar 18, 2019 10:42am

A good use for drones... Or, is it?

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A rising movement

A rising movement

Tooba Syed
The backlash against Aurat March is evidence of its success as an existential threat to an exploitative status quo.

Editorial

March 18, 2019

Jaish in the spotlight

IN the aftermath of the Pulwama episode, Kashmir-centric militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad has been making headlines...
March 18, 2019

Marching for change

IN August 2018, a 15-year-old Swedish girl with Asperger’s syndrome called for ‘radical action’ against ...
March 18, 2019

Data protection

SMART devices can make their users feel they have access to the world at the tips of their fingers. However, a ...
Updated March 17, 2019

CPEC transparency

THE Special Committee of the Senate on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor has raised the demand for greater...
March 17, 2019

Post-IS scenario

WHILE once controlling a vast swathe of land in Iraq and Syria, today the militant ‘Islamic State’ group is left...
March 17, 2019

Antimicrobial resistance

DOCTORS in Pakistan have called for improving sanitation, health and education as part of the SDGs in the wake of a...