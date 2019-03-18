Governor House to open the door to corporate events

LAHORE: The Governor House will soon be available for corporate organisations and other sectors to host their functions besides open entry for families in the lawns on weekends as well as guided tours inside the majestic colonial-era building.

It is learnt that the Governor House residential rooms will also be available to people as part of a business plan prepared on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The governor had reportedly discussed the business plan with the prime minister during his Lahore visit on March 9 and later sent the recommendations to his office for formal approval.

Soon after coming into power, the prime minister had announced opening the spacious buildings for the public and even ordered demolition of outer walls of the Governor House.

Initially, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar had on Sept 10 last announced opening the Governor House in Lahore and Murree for the general public on Sundays, saying all the national assets belong to the people of Pakistan.

The prime minister on Dec 1 again directed bulldozing the (historic) outer wall of the Governor House, Lahore, to make the building visible to the general public.

Despite strong reaction by some segments who contended that the order was a clear-cut violation because the Governor House was a protected premises, the demolition work started the very next day (Sunday). However, the court’s direction in a stay order the following day halted the demolition work.

Chaudhry Sarwar said a business plan for the Governor House, Lahore, had been proposed by taking all stakeholders on board. He said historical buildings were used for such purposes the world over.

A prime minister’s committee headed by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had earlier discussed various proposals including converting the building into a museum.

Mr Mahmood had told Dawn that the Governor House’s main building would be preserved as a heritage building and guided tours would be conducted for students and the general public.

The PM’s committee had also considered the Governor House of Nathiagali to be converted into a hotel and similar proposals were considered for the Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor houses.

Published in Dawn, March 18th, 2019