Quetta Gladiators win toss, opt to field against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2019 title match

Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and decided to field against Peshawar Zalmi in the final standoff for the Pakistan Super League 2019 title being held at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Fans are cheering and waving flags and signs of support in anticipation, as the players are due to descend on the pitch shortly.

"We will bowl first. The pitch seems suited to bowling first as seen in the last few matches, so we have decided to do just that," said Sarfaraz Ahmed who is leading the Gladiators.

"The match is starting late today and there might be a dew factor so we have decided to bowl first and try to restrict the total to as less as possible."

When asked what total Darren Sammy, the skipper for Zalmi, has in mind, he replied: "Anything above 180 is going to be a good score. With that said, it is good to be in another final with a good side. We have to play our best cricket today."

"If someone beats me three times, then in the final I am still presented with a newfound opportunity; that's the best time to beat them. So maybe we are keeping our best performance against them today which is the most important one."

When asked to comment on the runs which will be critical to vistory today, as Zalmi already possesses the bowling to seal the deal, Sammy said: "In the final you put your runs on the board it always adds pressure for the team chasing so if Kami and Imam could give us that type of intent on the top and at the finishing we have myself and Pollard, I think 180 could be a challenging total."

Remarking on the stands brimming with cheering fans, Sarfaraz said: "The way we have filled the stands today, we have told the world Pakistan is a peaceful country and we wish to see cricket so today the world must have seen how Pakistanis love cricket. We will enjoy this match and play our best game."

Line ups

Quetta Gladiators: SR Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Ahsan Ali, RR Rossouw, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c, wk), DJ Bravo, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Hasnain, Fawad Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Danish Aziz, MTC Waller, Mohammad Irfan, DR Smith, Azam Khan, Saud Shakeel

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Imamul Haq, KA Pollard, Sohaib Maqsood, DJG Sammy (c), Wahab Riaz, CJ Jordan, Hasan Ali, TS Mills, Umar Amin, Nabi Gul, Khalid Usman, Misbahul Haq, Umaid Asif, ADS Fletcher, LA Dawson, Ibtisam Sheikh, LMP Simmons

Details to follow.