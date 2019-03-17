Peshawar Zalmi seven wickets down against Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2019 title match

Peshawar Zalmi have lost seven wickets and had scored 138 runs at 19.5 overs in their clash against Quetta Gladiators for the Pakistan Super League 2019 trophy.

Sammy and Wahab Riaz are currently batting. Sammy hits a four to mercifully send the scoreboard ticking at 18.3 overs. He again sends the ball smashing for another four at the end of the over, managing to score 13 runs off the over.

The last over is currently in progress with one ball remaining.

The first wicket to go was that of Imamul Haq who went down courtesy Mohammad Hasnain for three runs off 4 balls at 1.3 overs.

Kamran Akmal soon followed when he was dismissed off Mohammad Nawaz's delivery at the end of the 4th over. He put up 21 runs off 15 balls.

Shoaib Maqsood was the third man down, caught at long off by Rossouw owing to a witty slower delivery by Bravo. He scored an even 20 runs off 20 balls.

Umer Amin was next, caught out by Sohail Tanvir off Mohammad Hasnain's delivery at deep mid wicket. He put up 38 runs off 33 balls.

Nabi Gul was caught out at 14.4 overs attempting to score a big one by Ahmed Shehzad at deep mid wicket. Fawad Ahmed claimed this one. Gul made 9 runs off 12 balls.

It was then up to Kieron Pollard and Darren Sammy to rescue the side. Unfortunately, Pollard did not stick around for much longer as he was edged out to the keeper by Mohammad Hasnain, who with this wicket had claimed his third.

Pollard scored a disappointing 7 runs off 12 balls.

The Gladiators had won the toss and decided to field against Zalmi.

Fans cheered and waved flags and signs of support in anticipation before the players descended on the pitch, shortly after 8pm.

Skippers' pre-match comments

"We will bowl first. The pitch seems suited to bowling first as seen in the last few matches, so we have decided to do just that," said Sarfaraz Ahmed who is leading the Gladiators.

"The match is starting late today and there might be a dew factor so we have decided to bowl first and try to restrict the total to as less as possible."

When asked what total Darren Sammy, the skipper for Zalmi, has in mind, he replied: "Anything above 180 is going to be a good score. With that said, it is good to be in another final with a good side. We have to play our best cricket today."

"If someone beats me three times, then in the final I am still presented with a newfound opportunity; that's the best time to beat them. So maybe we are keeping our best performance against them today which is the most important one."

When asked to comment on the runs which will be critical to vistory today, as Zalmi already possesses the bowling to seal the deal, Sammy said: "In the final you put your runs on the board it always adds pressure for the team chasing so if Kami and Imam could give us that type of intent on the top and at the finishing we have myself and Pollard, I think 180 could be a challenging total."

Remarking on the stands brimming with cheering fans, Sarfaraz said: "The way we have filled the stands today, we have told the world Pakistan is a peaceful country and we wish to see cricket so today the world must have seen how Pakistanis love cricket. We will enjoy this match and play our best game."

Line ups

Quetta Gladiators: SR Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Ahsan Ali, RR Rossouw, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c, wk), DJ Bravo, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Hasnain, Fawad Ahmed, Anwar Ali, Danish Aziz, MTC Waller, Mohammad Irfan, DR Smith, Azam Khan, Saud Shakeel

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Imamul Haq, KA Pollard, Sohaib Maqsood, DJG Sammy (c), Wahab Riaz, CJ Jordan, Hasan Ali, TS Mills, Umar Amin, Nabi Gul, Khalid Usman, Misbahul Haq, Umaid Asif, ADS Fletcher, LA Dawson, Ibtisam Sheikh, LMP Simmons

Details to follow.