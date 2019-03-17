"Historic day': Star-studded closing ceremony electrifies crowd ahead of PSL 2019 final showdown

Quetta Gladiators face off today against Peshawar Zalmi in the finale of the Pakistan Super League 2019 being held at Karachi's National Stadium.

Prior to the start of the match, a closing ceremony is being held, which started with a moment of silence observed to pay respects to the victims of the Christchurch shooting in New Zealand.

Spectators observe a minute of silence to pay respects to the victims of the Christchurch shooting in New Zealand. — DawnNewsTV

This is the second consecutive time Karachi is hosting the final after the phenomenal success of last year's final.

The stands are chock-full of cricket-crazy fans; tickets for today's final were sold out weeks in advance.

The match is set to begin at 8pm and in all the major cities of the country, arrangements have been made to view the spectacle on big screens at various clubs, cricket grounds and shopping malls.

Closing ceremony

The closing ceremony kicked off with charged performances by Abrarul Haq who belted out a live rendition of Nach Majajan to perfection. Aima Baig sang the classic favourites "Dosti" and "Disco Deewane" by Nazia Hasan.

The PSL official song was then performed by Fawad Hasan, followed by a high octane performance by Junoon who sang "zamaane ke andaaz" and "khudi ko kar buland".

'Cricket brings happiness'

Earlier, after the minute of silence was observed, Pakistan Cricket Board Ehsan Mani took to the stage to thank the Karachi police chief, commissioner and deputy commissioner and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for the exemplary way they offered their services to bringing cricket to Pakistan.

He also thanked the prime minister for making it possible for international cricket to make a big comeback.

Mani said that cricket has always been a sport that brought happiness to people's lives.

"Quetta Gladiators will meet Peshawar Zalmi in the fight for the title," he said, before going on to say: "The team to play better will take the trophy home but for me, the biggest prize deserves to be given to the people of Karachi."

"Finally, ladies and gentlemen, I would like to say to our overseas visitors, officials especially: you have seen for yourself the passion for cricket in Pakistan."