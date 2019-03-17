4 killed in Balochistan railway track blast: police

A blast targeting a passenger train killed four people, including a woman and her daughter, and injured another six in Balochistan's Dera Murad Jamali area on Sunday, police said.

District Police Officer Irfan Bashir said that suspected miscreants planted an improvised explosive device at the railway track to target Jaffar Express.

As the passenger train reached Dera Murad Jamali, there was a huge blast, he said, adding that the blast damaged a portion of the track.

"Jaffar Express was coming from Rawalpindi to Quetta when attacked," he said.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies reached the spot as investigation into the incident were under way.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani strongly condemned the incident and vowed that those involved in this crime would be brought to justice.