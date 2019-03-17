DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 17, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

4 killed in Balochistan railway track blast: police

Syed Ali ShahUpdated March 17, 2019

Email

A scene from the blast site. — Photo provided by Ali Shah
A scene from the blast site. — Photo provided by Ali Shah

A blast targeting a passenger train killed four people, including a woman and her daughter, and injured another six in Balochistan's Dera Murad Jamali area on Sunday, police said.

District Police Officer Irfan Bashir said that suspected miscreants planted an improvised explosive device at the railway track to target Jaffar Express.

As the passenger train reached Dera Murad Jamali, there was a huge blast, he said, adding that the blast damaged a portion of the track.

"Jaffar Express was coming from Rawalpindi to Quetta when attacked," he said.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies reached the spot as investigation into the incident were under way.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani strongly condemned the incident and vowed that those involved in this crime would be brought to justice.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Zafar@US
Mar 17, 2019 12:19pm

Tragedy

Recommend 0
Strategist
Mar 17, 2019 12:47pm

India is hell bent on ruining the peace in Pakistan.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 17, 2019

CPEC transparency

THE Special Committee of the Senate on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor has raised the demand for greater...
March 17, 2019

Post-IS scenario

WHILE once controlling a vast swathe of land in Iraq and Syria, today the militant ‘Islamic State’ group is left...
March 17, 2019

Antimicrobial resistance

DOCTORS in Pakistan have called for improving sanitation, health and education as part of the SDGs in the wake of a...
NZ mosque attacks
Updated March 16, 2019

NZ mosque attacks

IT was a shockingly gruesome attack in a country hitherto untouched by such events.
Updated March 16, 2019

PKLI’s autonomy

PRIME Minister Imran Khan should take serious notice of the action taken by the Punjab provincial government to end...
March 16, 2019

Promoting tourism

THIS week, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the PTI government’s new policy to relax Pakistan’s arduous visa...