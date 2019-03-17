IRI poll shows strong approval rating for PTI govt
ISLAMABAD: A new nationwide poll of Pakistanis by the International Republican Institute’s (IRI) Centre for Insights in Survey Research reveals strong approval rating for the new government and confidence in the July 2018 elections.
A combined 57 per cent of respondents think that Prime Minister Imran Khan is doing either a “very good job” (17pc) or a “good job” (40pc) so far, and a combined 56pc approve of the government, according to a communication received here. A plurality of respondents (40pc) say that they are willing to give the government one year (26pc) or two years (14pc) to start delivering on their campaign promises.
“The survey suggests that the government’s performance will be judged primarily on its ability to address pressing economic concerns,” said Johanna Kao, IRI regional director for Asia.
84pc respondents say July 2018 election results were ‘accurate’
Inflation was singled out as the most important problem in Pakistan (39pc), followed by poverty (18pc) and unemployment (15pc). Nearly 77pc of respondents between the ages of 18 and 35 saw the lack of jobs as the biggest challenge facing young people in Pakistan.
The poll also indicates high levels of confidence in the results of the July 2018 general election. A clear majority (84pc) say that the results were either “very accurate” (46pc) or “somewhat accurate” (38pc). A combined 83pc believe that the election was either “completely free and fair” (50pc) or “mostly free and fair” (33pc).
“Poor economic conditions are a significant source of anxiety for Pakistanis,” said Ms Kao. “Despite Pakistan’s economic challenges, confidence in the new government and the prime minister is high. Pakistanis seem to be willing to give the government time to deliver on its campaign promises, which will require difficult economic reforms to revitalise the country’s struggling economy.”
The survey was conducted on behalf of the Centre for Insights in Survey Research. Data was collected between Nov 1 and 22, 2018 through in-home, in-person interviews. The sample consisted of 3,991 respondents aged 18 and older and was representative of voting-age adults nationally. The margin of error was 1.6pc.
Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2019
This govt should be given atleast 4 years to measure the performance. IK and Asad are doing very good.
PM Khan and company have earned their high appeovsl rating: Indegrity.... Leadership... Class..
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Just 56% approval of the government and this happened in just 8 months time. The honeymoon is about to over and after one year the approval rating will start going down.
I hope all the participants were not from KPK or from cities!
Oh no! What about the (Indian) media narrative of Imran as a “selected PM”?
Same for ‘patriots’ like Hussain Haqqani...
Reminds me of that famous dialogue from the movie Sholay... you know: the one that precedes affirmation of “eating salt”...
Forget about the poll. People are not supporting you infact they are against corrupt politicians. Still you have time to perform. Be wise. Act in the interest of the country. Good wishes of the people are with you.
Wishful thinking
I foresee approval rating to be around 70 percent by August 2020.
The condition in which the past corrupt rulers have left my beloved country, even 10 years is comparably less time to assess and give judgements on the performance of the current Govt. We believe in IK.
PTI is the best!!!!
Engineered polls
this is bunch of lie
People satisfy the PTI government.No doubt,government will take to improve their performance
Survey is usually done in urban areas where rigging is avoided where as actual rigging is done in urban areas which is difficult to track.Well Engineered.
Other then maintaining law and order where the ratio of approve to disapprove is 50:45 in the rest of them people strongly disapprove of PTI. So the message from people is that even thougb we trust pti and are willing to give them time, but these policies are not correct and will not help and needs to be changed...
The results of IRI survery show that the sample in the survey was consisted of hardcore workers of PTI.
PM Imran khan zindabad
Here are the problems with the survey. A. Statistics: 1. Sample size is too small 2. No confidence intervals 3. No p values 4. Too short a time after PTI took over for data to be reliable B. Population studied 1. Educational background 2. Rural vs urban 3. Declaration that the population studied are aligned to a given party C. Group that studied the population 1. Is there conflict of interest 2. Who funded the project
Data does not take into account, fiscal realities, external forces impacting economy, extreme debt before PTI took over and usual time from starting till now as compared to another country in similar dire straits.
Lot of problems with study and hence results and graphs are too premature and cannot be relied upon.