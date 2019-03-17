DAWN.COM

Ready for talks with India on JeM chief: China

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) founder Masood Azhar. — AFP/File
BEIJING: China said on Friday it was willing to have more discussions with all parties concerned, including India, on blacklisting the head of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which claimed responsibility for the attack on an Indian paramilitary convoy in held Kashmir in February.

China prevented a UN Security Council committee on Wednesday from blacklisting JeM founder Masood Azhar.

India said it was disappointed at the block, while the United States said it was counter to a goal it shared with China of achieving regional peace and stability.

In a statement faxed to Reuters late on Friday, China’s Foreign Ministry reiterated that the “technical hold” on the blacklisting was to give more time for the committee to have further consultations on the issue.

China hoped the committee’s actions could “benefit reducing the tense situation and protect regional stability”, the ministry said, responding to a question about calls for boycott of Chinese products in India.

“China is willing to strengthen communication with all parties, including India, to appropriately handle this issue,” it added, without elaborating.

The US, Britain and France had asked the Security Council’s Islamic State and Al Qaeda sanctions committee to subject Azhar to an arms embargo, travel ban and asset freeze. The 15-member committee operates by consensus. China had previously prevented the sanctions committee from sanctioning Azhar in 2016 and 2017.

Western powers could also blacklist Azhar by adopting a Security Council resolution, which needs nine votes in favour and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, Britain or France. Already blacklisted by the UN Security Council in 2001, JeM is a primarily anti-India group.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2019

Mian
Mar 17, 2019 08:28am

Shame on China to see bungling under pressure from India and the international community. World's next super power should take on such challenges with aggression. Or is it worry about its economy that is pressuring to such decisions of accommodation?

Recommend 0
SG
Mar 17, 2019 08:28am

There should not be talked on terrorism unless China denounces terrorism towards India in all form

Recommend 0
Well-wisher
Mar 17, 2019 08:40am

Everyone knows the outcome.

Recommend 0
Indian
Mar 17, 2019 08:40am

No escape for China this time.

Recommend 0
India Pakistan zindabad
Mar 17, 2019 08:41am

This doesn’t benefit anyone including Pakistan and China. IK is really trying hard to ban these outfits and this kind of news ties his hand. On the other hand China is distancing itself from one of the biggest market for its products by not standing firm on regional issues. I hope sanity prevails and right decisions are made for the good of regional stability.

Recommend 0
Punit
Mar 17, 2019 08:42am

The day Indians start boycotting Chinese products then China will fall in line

Recommend 0
Ramanathan M
Mar 17, 2019 08:45am

China is welcome to block the resolution. It works in India's favor and keeps the topic alive in the international media.

Recommend 0
deva
Mar 17, 2019 08:48am

Wait for election process get finished. Then this problem will be solved by Modi in next 5 year permanently. Avoid chinese goods for saving local industry

Recommend 0
Anurag Gautam
Mar 17, 2019 08:49am

China will eventually bow down after all they can not put 100 billion trade with India on stake for any Azhar Masood.By the way I have decided not to buy Xiomi will prefer Samsung.

Recommend 0
prabhjyot madan
Mar 17, 2019 08:55am

India should use its influence to trigger a "technical hold" of China over the Uighur Muslims and the use of military power over most of east Asian countries and try to pass amendment in the UN, that majority wins. Hogwash Chinese statement.

Recommend 0
Mac
Mar 17, 2019 08:58am

Indian home minister already confirmed last week that the talks were already going on. He said that the does not see that as a conflict

Recommend 0
Renegade
Mar 17, 2019 09:03am

China will oppose, up until India backs Dalai Lama, for China he’s a terrorist/separatist just like Masood Azhar is for India.

Recommend 0

