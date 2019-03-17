DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 17, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Bilawal demands joint parliamentary body for NAP implementation

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 17, 2019

Email

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari presides over a meeting of the party’s provincial council held at the CM House on Saturday.—PPI
KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari presides over a meeting of the party’s provincial council held at the CM House on Saturday.—PPI

KARACHI: In a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday said the premier could not utter a single word against Modi’s atrocities and the government offered “NRO” to the Indian pilot for his release but on the other hand it was registering false cases against the opposition parties in the country.

Addressing the PPP’s Sindh leaders while chairing the party’s provincial council meeting, Mr Bhutto-Zardari reiterated his demand for removal of three federal ministers for their alleged connections with the banned outfits and accused the PTI of winning general elections with the help of proscribed organisations.

Take a look: Chandio tells PTI not to ignore Bilawal’s reconciliation offer

“Our PM cannot speak against the butcher of Gujarat Modi and can offer NRO to the Indian pilot for his release within no time,” he said. “All that he can do is victimise opposition parties through false cases. The country’s relations with its neighbours like Afghanistan and Iran are suffering and internally every segment of the state is facing deterioration. From press freedom to human rights, things are turning worst gradually.”

Assures women rights activists of support for their cause

Repeating his demand for removal of three federal ministers, he warned the PTI government that it could face no support from the PPP on any move if it did not take serious action against such elements within its ranks and implement the National Action Plan with true spirit.

“I demand a joint parliamentary committee for implementation of National Action Plan and removal of all three federal ministers for their connection with the extremist organisations. If our demands are not met we would not support the government over any move,” said Mr Bhutto-Zardari.

Earlier, the PPP chairman met a delegation of women rights activists led by Sheema Kirmani and assured his support for their cause. A statement issued by the Bilawal House said that his party would not tolerate any offence against the struggle for gender equality and women’s rights.

“The PPP chairman extended his enduring support to the members of the Aurat March and its activists who are struggling for their genuine and legitimate rights as enshrined in the unanimous constitution of Pakistan,” it said.

“Mr Bhutto-Zardari reminded the activists of PPP’s commitment to gender equality and empowerment, and assured all the women activists of party’s protection against any victimisation by any anti-women elements,” the statement added.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2019

PPP AND PTI
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
fairplay
Mar 17, 2019 08:35am

The cases can be claimed to be false. Where do you get 10 million USD per month from, you liar.

Recommend 0
Mak
Mar 17, 2019 08:52am

False cases ?? You are also a chip of corrupt clan. You will never follow the right path and mindset will never change. Just keep on agreeing with your daddy.

Recommend 0
Iqbal Khan
Mar 17, 2019 08:56am

All recommendations are in attempt to camouflage the misdeeds of his beloved father and aunt

Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Mar 17, 2019 09:07am

Young Bilawal's shoulder is being misused by the guns of real culprits...

Recommend 0
Sindhi
Mar 17, 2019 09:11am

Giving NRO to Indian soldier was in national interest. While leaving you without making you accountable will be fraud with the nation.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 17, 2019

CPEC transparency

THE Special Committee of the Senate on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor has raised the demand for greater...
March 17, 2019

Post-IS scenario

WHILE once controlling a vast swathe of land in Iraq and Syria, today the militant ‘Islamic State’ group is left...
March 17, 2019

Antimicrobial resistance

DOCTORS in Pakistan have called for improving sanitation, health and education as part of the SDGs in the wake of a...
NZ mosque attacks
Updated March 16, 2019

NZ mosque attacks

IT was a shockingly gruesome attack in a country hitherto untouched by such events.
March 16, 2019

PKLI’s autonomy

PRIME Minister Imran Khan should take serious notice of the action taken by the Punjab provincial government to end...
March 16, 2019

Promoting tourism

THIS week, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the PTI government’s new policy to relax Pakistan’s arduous visa...