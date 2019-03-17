Bilawal demands joint parliamentary body for NAP implementation

KARACHI: In a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday said the premier could not utter a single word against Modi’s atrocities and the government offered “NRO” to the Indian pilot for his release but on the other hand it was registering false cases against the opposition parties in the country.

Addressing the PPP’s Sindh leaders while chairing the party’s provincial council meeting, Mr Bhutto-Zardari reiterated his demand for removal of three federal ministers for their alleged connections with the banned outfits and accused the PTI of winning general elections with the help of proscribed organisations.

“Our PM cannot speak against the butcher of Gujarat Modi and can offer NRO to the Indian pilot for his release within no time,” he said. “All that he can do is victimise opposition parties through false cases. The country’s relations with its neighbours like Afghanistan and Iran are suffering and internally every segment of the state is facing deterioration. From press freedom to human rights, things are turning worst gradually.”

Assures women rights activists of support for their cause

Repeating his demand for removal of three federal ministers, he warned the PTI government that it could face no support from the PPP on any move if it did not take serious action against such elements within its ranks and implement the National Action Plan with true spirit.

“I demand a joint parliamentary committee for implementation of National Action Plan and removal of all three federal ministers for their connection with the extremist organisations. If our demands are not met we would not support the government over any move,” said Mr Bhutto-Zardari.

Earlier, the PPP chairman met a delegation of women rights activists led by Sheema Kirmani and assured his support for their cause. A statement issued by the Bilawal House said that his party would not tolerate any offence against the struggle for gender equality and women’s rights.

“The PPP chairman extended his enduring support to the members of the Aurat March and its activists who are struggling for their genuine and legitimate rights as enshrined in the unanimous constitution of Pakistan,” it said.

“Mr Bhutto-Zardari reminded the activists of PPP’s commitment to gender equality and empowerment, and assured all the women activists of party’s protection against any victimisation by any anti-women elements,” the statement added.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2019