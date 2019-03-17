Another US citizen hunts highest-rated Astore Markhor

GILGIT: A fourth American hunted this season’s highest-rated Astore Markhor the other day, paying a whopping 100,000 US dollars as permit fee to the wildlife department.

According to a press release issued by the GB wildlife and parks department on Saturday, James Hascup hunted markhor in Doya wildlife conservation area.

This was the last permit of Astore markhor hunt in the region while the trophy hunting of blue sheep and ibex will continue till end of this month.

Speaking at a ceremony in Doya Astore, the American hunter said it was his dream to hunt markhor. I have been to Pakistan for quite some time and I enjoyed a lot here as people are wonderful, he added.

GB secretary forest and wildlife Asifullah Khan, conservator parks and wildlife Mahmood Ghazanvi and wildlife conservation and development committee members were also in attendance.

On Feb 4, American citizen Bryan Kinsel Harlan hunted a flared-horned markhor from Sassi-Harmosh community conservation area at a cost of 110,000 US dollars

On Jan 21, another US citizen Dianda Christopher Anthony hunted the highest-rated Astore Markhor after paying 105,000 US dollars. On Jan 16, yet another American, John Amistoso, hunted the Astore Markhor in the community-controlled Bunji area of Gilgit, paying 100,000 US dollars permit fee.

In October last year, GB wildlife department issued licences for trophy hunting, including four Astore Markhors, 14 blue sheep and 95 ibexes for the hunting season of 2018-19.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2019