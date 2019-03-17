DAWN.COM

March 17, 2019

Another US citizen hunts highest-rated Astore Markhor

A CorrespondentUpdated March 17, 2019

James Hascup with his hunted markhor in Gilgit-Baltistan. — Dawn
GILGIT: A fourth American hunted this season’s highest-rated Astore Markhor the other day, paying a whopping 100,000 US dollars as permit fee to the wildlife department.

According to a press release issued by the GB wildlife and parks department on Saturday, James Hascup hunted markhor in Doya wildlife conservation area.

This was the last permit of Astore markhor hunt in the region while the trophy hunting of blue sheep and ibex will continue till end of this month.

Speaking at a ceremony in Doya Astore, the American hunter said it was his dream to hunt markhor. I have been to Pakistan for quite some time and I enjoyed a lot here as people are wonderful, he added.

GB secretary forest and wildlife Asifullah Khan, conservator parks and wildlife Mahmood Ghazanvi and wildlife conservation and development committee members were also in attendance.

On Feb 4, American citizen Bryan Kinsel Harlan hunted a flared-horned markhor from Sassi-Harmosh community conservation area at a cost of 110,000 US dollars

On Jan 21, another US citizen Dianda Christopher Anthony hunted the highest-rated Astore Markhor after paying 105,000 US dollars. On Jan 16, yet another American, John Amistoso, hunted the Astore Markhor in the community-controlled Bunji area of Gilgit, paying 100,000 US dollars permit fee.

In October last year, GB wildlife department issued licences for trophy hunting, including four Astore Markhors, 14 blue sheep and 95 ibexes for the hunting season of 2018-19.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2019

Comments (10)

Gordon D. Walker
Mar 17, 2019 10:17am

A tragic waste of something so magnificent... Shame

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
BK
Mar 17, 2019 10:18am

Stop this nonsense of taking money for getting our animals killed!!! The government needs to take notice and halt this!!!

Recommend 0
Lost cause
Mar 17, 2019 10:25am

In India we don't allow the animals to be hunted legally. There are better ways of earning money.

Recommend 0
Zak
Mar 17, 2019 10:28am

Please do not take blood money to have pakistani animals hunted. In ‘riasat e madina’, even the animals were protected. They too have rights. The foundations of ‘madina’ state shoukd start with the lowest of society, which are the animals.

Recommend 0
RP
Mar 17, 2019 12:01pm

Please Save markhor..

Recommend 0
Ashraf Gilani
Mar 17, 2019 12:22pm

Is the financial situation of Pakistan so bad that it has to allow foreigners shoot its beautiful wildlife for money?

Recommend 0
Anil
Mar 17, 2019 12:31pm

This is intellectual bankruptcy of Hunter taking pride in killing defenceless animals and similar psychosis on part of forest department to allow such thing to happen at this point of human civilization.

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Mar 17, 2019 12:42pm

Pay the money and kill our national animal our pride Markhor. Very sad.

Recommend 0
Tariq Awan
Mar 17, 2019 12:49pm

This is a shame! This hunting should stop!

Recommend 0
Shubham Chakraborty(India)
Mar 17, 2019 12:52pm

Endangered species as these should be protected at all cost. The GOP shouldn't defame and delude itself with greed.

Recommend 0

