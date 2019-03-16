Army shoots down 'spying quadcopter' along LoC
The Pakistan Army shot down a "spying quadcopter" in the Rakhchikri sector along the Line of Control (LoC), Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said on Saturday.
In a post shared on Twitter, the DG ISPR said the quadcopter had come 150 metres inside of Pakistan from India.
The news comes weeks after tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Indian Air Force (IAF) violated Pakistani airspace following the February 14 attack targeting Indian security forces in Indian-occupied Kashmir's Pulwama area.
According to military sources, the Indian military uses quadcopters for aerial photography of Pakistani posts along the LoC as part of its intelligence-gathering operations and target selection before carrying out cross-LoC shelling.
On Jan 2, the Pakistan Army had shot down a second Indian 'spy drone' in a span of two days along the restive LoC.
