Today's Paper | March 16, 2019

Army shoots down 'spying quadcopter' along LoC

Dawn.comMarch 16, 2019

In a post shared on Twitter, the DG ISPR said the quadcopter had come 150 metres inside of Pakistan. — Photo courtesy DG ISPR Twitter
In a post shared on Twitter, the DG ISPR said the quadcopter had come 150 metres inside of Pakistan. — Photo courtesy DG ISPR Twitter

The Pakistan Army shot down a "spying quadcopter" in the Rakhchikri sector along the Line of Control (LoC), Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said on Saturday.

In a post shared on Twitter, the DG ISPR said the quadcopter had come 150 metres inside of Pakistan from India.

The news comes weeks after tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Indian Air Force (IAF) violated Pakistani airspace following the February 14 attack targeting Indian security forces in Indian-occupied Kashmir's Pulwama area.

According to military sources, the Indian military uses quadcopters for aerial photography of Pakistani posts along the LoC as part of its intelligence-gathering operations and target selection before carrying out cross-LoC shelling.

On Jan 2, the Pakistan Army had shot down a second Indian 'spy drone' in a span of two days along the restive LoC.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 16, 2019 03:58pm

Great move by the brilliant Pak Army to once again defend the territorial integrity of the country in an examplary and befitting fashion. Well done and keep it up.

Recommend 0
Raza
Mar 16, 2019 04:18pm

Cease their initiatives. Bravo.

Recommend 0
Adnan
Mar 16, 2019 04:47pm

India never learns.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 16, 2019 04:49pm

Another Indian 'spy drone' shot down by our brave army - well done and we are proud of you!

Recommend 0
Rubina
Mar 16, 2019 04:49pm

Will Indians never learn? working so hard to humiliate themselves.

Recommend 0
ayesha
Mar 16, 2019 04:52pm

looks like a cheap drone . Cant even transmit images over long distance. Any military use drone will be well camouflaged for avian use . Like the light coloration of actual surveillance drone with light grey or white or blue . Not This " Come hit me" Black colour.

Recommend 0
Tahir A
Mar 16, 2019 04:57pm

Another supposedly surgical attempt going totally unsurgical. Oh dear, they need to change their doctors soon.

Recommend 0
Adeel Saleem
Mar 16, 2019 05:00pm

Indian are defeated all fronts

Recommend 0
Silver
Mar 16, 2019 05:03pm

Indian surgical selfie drone

Recommend 0

