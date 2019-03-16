DAWN.COM

Australian senator egged after racist comments following New Zealand mosque terror attacks

AFPUpdated March 16, 2019

An unnamed young man threw an egg at Anning during a press conference in Melbourne, prompting the senator to hit him in the face repeatedly before being stopped by what appeared to be a security guard.
An unnamed young man threw an egg at Anning during a press conference in Melbourne, prompting the senator to hit him in the face repeatedly before being stopped by what appeared to be a security guard. — AP

A far-right Australian senator had to be restrained by security officials on Saturday after punching a young man protesting his offensive comments about the Christchurch mosque terror attacks.

Queensland Senator Fraser Anning drew international condemnation for his efforts to blame the attack that killed 49 worshippers on immigration.

Amid the controversy, an unnamed young man threw an egg at Anning during a press conference in Melbourne, prompting the senator to hit him in the face repeatedly before being stopped by what appeared to be a security guard.

In a statement on Friday, Anning had said the attack which killed 49 worshippers in the southern New Zealand city was the result of Muslim immigration into the country.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison described Anning's comments as "appalling" and "ugly" with "no place in Australia", as he announced a bipartisan motion of censure would be launched.

Anning was elected in 2017 by a fluke of Australia's proportional voting system, having received only 19 first preference votes.

He is unlikely to be reelected when Australians go to the polls in a vote expected this May.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 16, 2019 02:04pm

Such people like Australian senator incite hatered and should be removed from their position. Sadly, 49 innocent Muslims were killed by an evil Australian man, blaming immigrants, who help countries like US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand to prosper - this must be the joke of the century. (ACP - Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Mar 16, 2019 02:20pm

The people like Senator Fraser Anning are the cause of these violence who incite hatred.

Recommend 0
Von Aden
Mar 16, 2019 02:26pm

His great great grand father Steven Jones Anning was a habitual thief and convicted several times in New Castle, Great Britain circa 1850. The last time he was convicted, sentenced and banished to Australia, re The South Australia Chronicle.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 16, 2019 02:35pm

In fact, there are plenty of racist, bigot, prejudiced, biased and crazy people like him all over the world stemming from the "Trump Club of Haters," who must be dealt with as per the "rule of law" immediately and swiftly.

Recommend 0
K Ahmad
Mar 16, 2019 02:45pm

Racist guy spreading hatred.

Recommend 0
Sajjad
Mar 16, 2019 02:58pm

Pakistani Democracy is way ahead theb australia. Pakistan sacked a minister who ridiculed Hindu community.

Recommend 0
Salman UK
Mar 16, 2019 03:07pm

Shocked to read - this elected representative felt OK to write this Islamophobic statement! Is there no law in Australia to charge this man of inciting hatred against immigrants and Muslims?

Recommend 0
Newborn
Mar 16, 2019 03:10pm

Well, this video actually makes him look stronger, not weak.

Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Mar 16, 2019 03:19pm

Hatred is against humanity.

Recommend 0
khan
Mar 16, 2019 03:45pm

This senator neither knows history nor has any common sense. The victims of the the so called war on terror are Muslims. Furthermore, it is a historical fact that Australia was populated by convicted criminals.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Mar 16, 2019 03:51pm

Outrageous behaviour and totally insensitive...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Rani
Mar 16, 2019 04:00pm

He belongs to the Trump and Modi camp of hate and prejudice

Recommend 0
HamidSyed
Mar 16, 2019 04:47pm

@Rani, I, am utterly disgusted that people like Anning are senator . He instead on condemning the massacre is uttering non sense. Nevertheless you can not expect any thing noble from the off shoots of criminals who were exiled by Britishers as a punishment after conviction.

Recommend 0

