Australian senator egged after racist comments following New Zealand mosque terror attacks
A far-right Australian senator had to be restrained by security officials on Saturday after punching a young man protesting his offensive comments about the Christchurch mosque terror attacks.
Queensland Senator Fraser Anning drew international condemnation for his efforts to blame the attack that killed 49 worshippers on immigration.
Amid the controversy, an unnamed young man threw an egg at Anning during a press conference in Melbourne, prompting the senator to hit him in the face repeatedly before being stopped by what appeared to be a security guard.
In a statement on Friday, Anning had said the attack which killed 49 worshippers in the southern New Zealand city was the result of Muslim immigration into the country.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison described Anning's comments as "appalling" and "ugly" with "no place in Australia", as he announced a bipartisan motion of censure would be launched.
Anning was elected in 2017 by a fluke of Australia's proportional voting system, having received only 19 first preference votes.
He is unlikely to be reelected when Australians go to the polls in a vote expected this May.
Comments (13)
Such people like Australian senator incite hatered and should be removed from their position. Sadly, 49 innocent Muslims were killed by an evil Australian man, blaming immigrants, who help countries like US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand to prosper - this must be the joke of the century. (ACP - Gharib Awam ki Awaz).
The people like Senator Fraser Anning are the cause of these violence who incite hatred.
His great great grand father Steven Jones Anning was a habitual thief and convicted several times in New Castle, Great Britain circa 1850. The last time he was convicted, sentenced and banished to Australia, re The South Australia Chronicle.
In fact, there are plenty of racist, bigot, prejudiced, biased and crazy people like him all over the world stemming from the "Trump Club of Haters," who must be dealt with as per the "rule of law" immediately and swiftly.
Racist guy spreading hatred.
Pakistani Democracy is way ahead theb australia. Pakistan sacked a minister who ridiculed Hindu community.
Shocked to read - this elected representative felt OK to write this Islamophobic statement! Is there no law in Australia to charge this man of inciting hatred against immigrants and Muslims?
Well, this video actually makes him look stronger, not weak.
Hatred is against humanity.
This senator neither knows history nor has any common sense. The victims of the the so called war on terror are Muslims. Furthermore, it is a historical fact that Australia was populated by convicted criminals.
Outrageous behaviour and totally insensitive...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
He belongs to the Trump and Modi camp of hate and prejudice
@Rani, I, am utterly disgusted that people like Anning are senator . He instead on condemning the massacre is uttering non sense. Nevertheless you can not expect any thing noble from the off shoots of criminals who were exiled by Britishers as a punishment after conviction.