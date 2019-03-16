Senate committee to discuss expenditure incurred during MBS's visit to Pakistan

In a meeting scheduled for March 21, the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat will include a briefing of the expenditure incurred during the visit the of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan in February,as per the meeting agenda shared on Saturday.

As per the agenda issued by the secretary of the committee on Mar 15, the meeting will also include a briefing of the vehicles that were employed for the crown prince's ─ known as MBS for short ─ protocol.

On Feb 17, MBS arrived at the Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi, amid heightened security and arrangements in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

It was the crown prince's first state visit to Pakistan since becoming the heir to the throne in 2017. The trip included the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for investment cooperation, meetings and a reception. The crown prince was also conferred Pakistan's highest civil award — Nishan-e-Pakistan — during a ceremony held at the President House in Islamabad.

The visit had also garnered interest for the entourage and equipment accompanying the heir.

The twin cities were decked out in images of the Saudi royal family and banners welcoming the crown prince. A high-powered delegation comprising key ministers and some prominent businessmen, besides members of the royal family, had also arrived with the crown prince for his two-day visit.

Among the preparations, seven BMW 7 Series luxury sedans and one Land Cruiser flown in two C-130 aircraft. MBS's personal belongings, including furniture and gym equipment, flown in and transported to PM House in eight containers. 750 rooms were booked in eight Islamabad hotels for the visiting delegation, and advance bookings were cancelled.

The senate committee scheduled for Mar 21, will also include a briefing on details on a recent auction of vehicles in PM House.

On Sept 17, 61 of the 102 luxury and surplus vehicles parked on the lawns of PM House were auctioned off as part of Prime Minister Khan’s austerity drive.

Additionally, a briefing and discussion will take place on the details and status and working of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) after the 18th Amendment including its assets, expenditure and profits.

As per the notice, in addition to any other item permitted to be discussed by the chair, a briefing and discussion on development schemes in Pakistan that were identified by the senators in the last six years (2012-2018) as well as their current status will take place.