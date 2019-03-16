DAWN.COM

Zardari challenges transfer of fake bank accounts case to Rawalpindi in SHC

Shafi BalochMarch 16, 2019

Claims that moving of case to Rawalpindi is illegal; Talpur also visits SHC. — DawnNewsTV/File
Pakistan Peoples Party co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday challenged the banking court's decision to allow the National Accountability Bureau to move the fake bank accounts case to an accountability court in Rawalpindi in the Sindh High Court.

Last month, a NAB prosecutor had filed a statement with the trial court on behalf of NAB chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal, stating that the investigation of the case had been transferred to the anti-graft watchdog by the apex court. Therefore, he requested the trial court’s judge to transfer the proceedings of trial in the present case to the accountability court in Rawalpindi.

Following the arguments, the court had reserved its verdict earlier this week. Yesterday, the court announced the verdict, allowing the case to be transferred from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

Subsequently, the banking court cancelled the interim bails granted to Zardari, Talpur and others as the case had been transferred to a different court.

Asking for a nullification of the banking court verdict, the petition submitted in SHC said that the orders to move the case to Rawalpindi are illegal.

Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur both visited the SHC today. Talpur is also expected to submit an application against the banking court's orders today.

At the banking court, Zardari's counsel Farooq H. Naek had argued that there were "no grounds" for transferring the case to Rawalpindi, and pointed out that the top court had ordered that NAB concludes its investigation within two months, which he said had already lapsed. He further said that it was "important to review" Section 16-A (transfer of cases) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

Rizwan
Mar 16, 2019 11:56am

Mr Zardari should request the court for early hearing there should be no issue about the hearing location if its karachi or Islamabad .

iSi
Mar 16, 2019 11:58am

As if, all they ever did was legal and nothing illegal!

Fastrack
Mar 16, 2019 12:04pm

SHC? Yeah right!

Alba
Mar 16, 2019 12:04pm

If he is innocent what does he have to fear?

Adil Jadoon
Mar 16, 2019 12:06pm

All this effort to hide corruption. Did nothing for the people.

Parvez
Mar 16, 2019 12:13pm

Zardari & Co are facing a more determined opponent this time around......it us hope that justice is done.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 16, 2019 12:23pm

Another delaying tactics and diverting public attention from real issues. Why our so called political leaders are afraid of attending the courts - is it because they have been involved in money laundering activities and afraid of being exposed? Shame on such politicians, dishonest buearcracts and greedy businessmen! (ACP - Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

Shahidam
Mar 16, 2019 12:24pm

Real question is: is justice in Sindh different from rest of Pakistan? Why it should even matter? As an ex-president, this should be least of his worry b/c Islamabad is from where he exercised his 'authority'. Besides, is not money related alleged crime federal issue?

Dr Asif
Mar 16, 2019 12:44pm

Corruption and Mafia activities or does the list go on and on? Will justice be served or reverted by a deal.?

fairplay
Mar 16, 2019 12:58pm

@Dr Asif, there won't be an NRO deal, as IK has stated repeatedly

fairplay
Mar 16, 2019 01:00pm

@Rizwan, we all wish, this. The reality is he and talpur will use every legal loophole and technical objection to avoid a trial, because he will be cooked.

