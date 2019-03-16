Zardari challenges transfer of fake bank accounts case to Rawalpindi in SHC

Pakistan Peoples Party co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday challenged the banking court's decision to allow the National Accountability Bureau to move the fake bank accounts case to an accountability court in Rawalpindi in the Sindh High Court.

Last month, a NAB prosecutor had filed a statement with the trial court on behalf of NAB chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal, stating that the investigation of the case had been transferred to the anti-graft watchdog by the apex court. Therefore, he requested the trial court’s judge to transfer the proceedings of trial in the present case to the accountability court in Rawalpindi.

Following the arguments, the court had reserved its verdict earlier this week. Yesterday, the court announced the verdict, allowing the case to be transferred from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

Subsequently, the banking court cancelled the interim bails granted to Zardari, Talpur and others as the case had been transferred to a different court.

Asking for a nullification of the banking court verdict, the petition submitted in SHC said that the orders to move the case to Rawalpindi are illegal.

Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur both visited the SHC today. Talpur is also expected to submit an application against the banking court's orders today.

At the banking court, Zardari's counsel Farooq H. Naek had argued that there were "no grounds" for transferring the case to Rawalpindi, and pointed out that the top court had ordered that NAB concludes its investigation within two months, which he said had already lapsed. He further said that it was "important to review" Section 16-A (transfer of cases) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.