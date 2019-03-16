Zardari, Bilawal summoned in Park Lane probe: NAB spokesperson
The National Accountability Bureau has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to appear before the bureau in Rawalpindi in connection with the Park Lane Estate case, the bureau spokesperson told DawnNewsTV on Saturday.
NAB had initiated an inquiry against the father-son duo in pursuance of allegations that Park Lane Estate Company (Pvt) Ltd — a Karachi-based real estate firm co-owned by Zardari and Bilawal — along with government officials were behind the illegal transfer of forest land to the firm.
According to the spokesperson, Zardari had acquired the company illegally through a front man, Iqbal Memon, in 1989. In 2009, the Zardari and Bilawal became shareholders of the company.
"Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto have a stake of 25 per cent each in the company," said the spokesperson adding that Zardari had the authority to use the company accounts at his discretion as the director of the firm.
To lend credence to his claim, the spokesperson added that company documents dating back to the year 2008 show Zardari's signatures on them as the director.
The spokesperson while confirming the development to DawnNewsTV, said that Faryal Talpur has not been summoned to the NAB office as yet.
PPP spokesperson Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, however, sent out a statement yesterday denying that Bilawal or Zardari had received any notices from NAB.
Zardari challenges transfer of fake accounts case to Rawalpindi
Zardari on Saturday challenged in the Sindh High Court a banking court's earlier decision to allow NAB to move the fake bank accounts case to an accountability court in Rawalpindi.
Last month, a NAB prosecutor had filed a statement with the trial court on behalf of NAB chairman Javed Iqbal, stating that the investigation of the case had been transferred to the anti-graft watchdog by the apex court. Therefore, he requested the trial court’s judge to transfer the proceedings of trial in the present case to the accountability court in Rawalpindi.
Following the arguments, the court had reserved its verdict earlier this week. Yesterday, the court announced the verdict, allowing the case to be transferred from Karachi to Rawalpindi.
Subsequently, the banking court cancelled the interim bails granted to Zardari, Talpur and others as the case had been transferred to a different court.
Asking for a nullification of the banking court's verdict, the petition submitted in SHC said that the orders to move the case to Rawalpindi are illegal.
Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur both visited the SHC today. Talpur is also expected to submit an application against the banking court's orders today.
At the banking court, Zardari's counsel, Farooq H. Naek, had argued that there were "no grounds" for transferring the case to Rawalpindi and pointed out that the top court had ordered that NAB conclude its investigation within two months, which he said had already lapsed. He further said that it was "important to review" Section 16-A (transfer of cases) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.
Comments (21)
Mr Zardari should request the court for early hearing there should be no issue about the hearing location if its karachi or Islamabad .
As if, all they ever did was legal and nothing illegal!
SHC? Yeah right!
If he is innocent what does he have to fear?
All this effort to hide corruption. Did nothing for the people.
Zardari & Co are facing a more determined opponent this time around......it us hope that justice is done.
He claims that moving the case to Rawalpindi is illegal. .. Did not know Asif was a lawyer.
Another delaying tactics and diverting public attention from real issues. Why our so called political leaders are afraid of attending the courts - is it because they have been involved in money laundering activities and afraid of being exposed? Shame on such politicians, dishonest buearcracts and greedy businessmen! (ACP - Gharib Awam ki Awaz).
Real question is: is justice in Sindh different from rest of Pakistan? Why it should even matter? As an ex-president, this should be least of his worry b/c Islamabad is from where he exercised his 'authority'. Besides, is not money related alleged crime federal issue?
For justice purposes the case must be heard on daily basis so that the nation know that the corruption practices of all our ruling class is going to end now or we have to live for some more years.
Corruption and Mafia activities or does the list go on and on? Will justice be served or reverted by a deal.?
@Dr Asif, there won't be an NRO deal, as IK has stated repeatedly
@Rizwan, we all wish, this. The reality is he and talpur will use every legal loophole and technical objection to avoid a trial, because he will be cooked.
Bring them accountable & recover all looted wealth as soon as possible.
Delaying tactics
This is last Chance for PM IK to change the team in Punjab otherwise he will loose center and Punjab both...leader ship in Punjab has no ability to manage Punjab..CM Punjab has no management capability. Cricket and politics is not the same..both have different modalities..IK is not learning from mistakes in Punjab.
What other options has he got to stay afloat, look busy, get counted, make his presence felt in the political arena, prove that he is still active, thumb his dwindling authority and remain in the powerful media limelight?
Why the cases of Zardari family are transferred to the capital.If there is no NAB office or courts in the Sindh province.on the other hand Nawaz sharif was shifted from Adiala jail to Lahore his hometown.why double standards which is always dangerous and painful for the country.
@Rizwan,
Mr. Rizwan,
You are right.
Simply delaying tactics played out, when it comes to the crunch I bet they will flee the country. The JIT report is overwhelming and damning with evidence, throw them in jail already.
@Khalid Farooqi , - right now these both zardari’s are not convicted and it is good to move their cases to Islamabad as these duos will not be able to influence.