DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 16, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Mashal Khan case verdict delayed, to be announced on March 21

SirajuddinMarch 16, 2019

Email

Mashal Khan, a 23-year-old Mass Communication student Mardan's Abdul Wali Khan University, was lynched in 2017 by a mob that accused him of blasphemy. — Facebook/File
Mashal Khan, a 23-year-old Mass Communication student Mardan's Abdul Wali Khan University, was lynched in 2017 by a mob that accused him of blasphemy. — Facebook/File

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday delayed announcement of the verdict of Mashal Khan's lynching case of till March 21. The ruling, that was reserved on March 12, was to be announced today.

Mashal Khan, a 23-year-old Mass Communication student Mardan's Abdul Wali Khan University, was lynched in 2017 by a mob that accused him of blasphemy.

A total of 61 people suspected of involvement in the lynching ─ the majority of them students and university employees and a tehsil councillor belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ─ were charged in the first information report. Out of these, 57 were sentenced by a court on February 7, 2018.

The current case pertains to the four suspects that were absconding from court during the first trial. All four of them were produced before court today.

Case proceedings started on June 21, 2018 once the absconding suspects surrendered themselves to the court of law. Both sides finished their arguments on Tuesday, after which the verdict was reserved by ATC-3 Judge Mahmoodul Hassan Khattak.

The government's lawyer in the case, Barrister Amirullah Chamkani, had expressed hope that the court would award the maximum amount of punishment to the accused men.

"We have provided maximum evidences to the court against the accused including the PTI tehsil counsellor Arif Khan," Chamkani had said while speaking to DawnNewsTV.

BLASPHEMY
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

NZ mosque attacks
Updated March 16, 2019

NZ mosque attacks

IT was a shockingly gruesome attack in a country hitherto untouched by such events.
March 16, 2019

PKLI’s autonomy

PRIME Minister Imran Khan should take serious notice of the action taken by the Punjab provincial government to end...
March 16, 2019

Promoting tourism

THIS week, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the PTI government’s new policy to relax Pakistan’s arduous visa...
March 15, 2019

IHK poll delay

A MAJOR sign that New Delhi is panicking over the situation in India-held Kashmir is that while Lok Sabha elections...
March 15, 2019

Benami law

THE government appears to be gearing up to implement a law providing stiff penalties for an individual holding ...
March 15, 2019

Toxic fumes

THE tragedy was a grim one by any yardstick — five minor siblings and their aunt dead within the space of 24 ...