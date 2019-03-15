PSL players, match officials wear black armbands in show of support for NZ terror attack victims

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday expressed shock and grief over the terror attacks on New Zealand's Christchurch mosques ahead of Friday prayers and announced that all players and match officials shall sport black armbands in the Pakistan Super League fixture today in a show of support for affected families.

A minute of silence was also observed prior to the start of the match.

“As a mark of respect for the victims and to show support and solidarity with the New Zealand community and the NZC [New Zealand Cricket Team], it has been decided that we will observe a minute’s silence before the start of tonight’s HBL Pakistan Super League match, while all the players and match officials will wear black armbands,” said a statement issued by the PCB.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, in the statement, said: “On behalf of the Pakistan cricket fraternity, I would like to condemn in the strongest possible way the cowardly, uncivilised and inhuman terrorist attacks on the innocent worshippers in Christchurch mosques.

“Our hearts go out [to] all those affected by this tragedy as who will feel and understand their pain and loss better than us. In these difficult times, we also stand firmly with our colleagues in New Zealand Cricket and offer our deepest condolences.

The PCB chairman also expressed relief that the Bangladesh cricket team escaped the incident unharmed.

“We are also aware that the Bangladesh men’s cricket team were also praying at a mosque near the Hagley Park. We thank God Almighty that all of them escaped unhurt," he said.