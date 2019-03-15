DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 15, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.
HBL Publishing Partner

PSL players, match officials wear black armbands in show of support for NZ terror attack victims

Imran SiddiqueMarch 15, 2019

Email

Players and match officials gather around to observe a minute of silence for the victims of the terror attack in New Zealand on March 15, 2019. — PCB
Players and match officials gather around to observe a minute of silence for the victims of the terror attack in New Zealand on March 15, 2019. — PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday expressed shock and grief over the terror attacks on New Zealand's Christchurch mosques ahead of Friday prayers and announced that all players and match officials shall sport black armbands in the Pakistan Super League fixture today in a show of support for affected families.

A minute of silence was also observed prior to the start of the match.

“As a mark of respect for the victims and to show support and solidarity with the New Zealand community and the NZC [New Zealand Cricket Team], it has been decided that we will observe a minute’s silence before the start of tonight’s HBL Pakistan Super League match, while all the players and match officials will wear black armbands,” said a statement issued by the PCB.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, in the statement, said: “On behalf of the Pakistan cricket fraternity, I would like to condemn in the strongest possible way the cowardly, uncivilised and inhuman terrorist attacks on the innocent worshippers in Christchurch mosques.

“Our hearts go out [to] all those affected by this tragedy as who will feel and understand their pain and loss better than us. In these difficult times, we also stand firmly with our colleagues in New Zealand Cricket and offer our deepest condolences.

The PCB chairman also expressed relief that the Bangladesh cricket team escaped the incident unharmed.

“We are also aware that the Bangladesh men’s cricket team were also praying at a mosque near the Hagley Park. We thank God Almighty that all of them escaped unhurt," he said.

PSL2019
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Prateik
Mar 15, 2019 07:49pm

Hope you took permission from ICC.

Recommend 0
Sane Voice
Mar 15, 2019 08:31pm

The cricket board should look into this ASAP

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 15, 2019 08:32pm

That's the civilized, mature and educated way of showing support for the terror attack victims and their dejected families, for which, no permission from anybody including ICC is required.

Recommend 0
Vijay B.
Mar 15, 2019 08:57pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, I am sure the Pakistani team and cricket authorities will feel better knowing they have your approval, concurrence and blessings for their actions

Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Mar 15, 2019 08:58pm

We all support victims.. cricket supports them too.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Mar 15, 2019 09:08pm

Respect...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Sha b
Mar 15, 2019 09:11pm

@Pak_UK, no.you have to support only in the way pakistan supports.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 15, 2019

IHK poll delay

A MAJOR sign that New Delhi is panicking over the situation in India-held Kashmir is that while Lok Sabha elections...
March 15, 2019

Benami law

THE government appears to be gearing up to implement a law providing stiff penalties for an individual holding ...
March 15, 2019

Toxic fumes

THE tragedy was a grim one by any yardstick — five minor siblings and their aunt dead within the space of 24 ...
March 14, 2019

Punjab’s prisons

ON Tuesday, the federal ombudsperson decried the delays in implementing reforms in prisons across Punjab in a ...
Updated March 14, 2019

Errant policemen

Incidents making headlines reveal just why there is a massive trust deficit between the law enforcers and the citizens.