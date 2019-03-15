Peshawar Zalmi knock defending champions Islamabad United out of PSL to reach final

Defending champions Islamabad United were knocked out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 on Friday as yellow storm Peshawar Zalmi won by an overwhelming margin of 48 runs in the eliminator clash between the two sides at the National Stadium in Karachi.

With this win, Zalmi moved on to the final for a chance at winning the trophy once more as they face-off against the Gladiators on Sunday, March 17.

The Gladiators earlier reserved a coveted spot in the final with a 10-run victory against Zalmi.

Peshawar Zalmi innings

United won the toss and decided to field first against Zalmi, who in turn set a 215-run target for United to pursue.

Zalmi put up a very efficient and objective performance with Kamran Akmal and Imamul Haq's opening stint alone bringing about 135 runs.

The first to go among the two was Imamul Haq who was dismissed at 12.2 overs after he was caught behind by Ronchi on Delport's delivery. His was a brilliant knock: 58 runs off 33 balls with a whopping seven 4s and two 6s.

Akmal did not hold on much longer after Imam's departure as he got out at the end of the over courtesy Delport once more but not before putting up a phenomenal 74 off 43 balls with a colossal ten 4s and three 6s.

Kieron Pollard, Imam's replacement also put up a worthy performance, scoring 37 off 21 balls before a miscommunication with Sammy led to an appeal for out after his foot obstructed the ball in a run out attempt.

The lead wicket taker from the United side was Delport who took the first two wickets, while Shadab Khan took the third.

Islamabad United innings

From the United innings, the only notable performances were those of Walton who managed to add 48 runs off 29 balls in the total.

Aside from Walton, Faheem Ashraf scored 31 off 14 balls. The side struggled throughout the innings with Hales disappointing as he got out at 1, while Asif Ali and Shadab Khan were both out for naught.

Jordan and Hasan Ali from the Zalmi both shone with 3 wickets apiece to bring the side crashing down, 48 runs short of the target.

Line ups

Islamabad United: Mohammad Sami (c), L Ronchi (wk), CS Delport, AD Hales, CAK Walton, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Musa, Rumman Raees, Sahibzada Farhan, Rizwan Hussain, PD Salt, Nasir Nawaz, Amad Butt, SR Patel, Zafar Gohar

Peshawar Zalmi: DJG Sammy (c), Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Amin, KA Pollard, Sohaib Maqsood, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, TS Mills, CJ Jordan, Sameen Gul, Nabi Gul, Khalid Usman, Misbahul Haq, Umaid Asif, ADS Fletcher, LA Dawson, Ibtisam Sheikh, LMP Simmons