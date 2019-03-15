DAWN.COM

PM promises 'development, opportunities' in tribal districts at Sehat Insaf Card launch

Dawn.comMarch 15, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan talks to tribal leaders in Mohmand district. — RadioPakistan
Prime Minister Imran Khan talks to tribal leaders in Mohmand district. — RadioPakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched Sehat Insaf Card scheme in tribal districts, the region formerly known as the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), RadioPakistan reported.

The premier, while addressing tribal elders at Ghalanai, the headquarters of Mohmand district, said that people of tribal districts will benefit from Sehat Insaf Cards like rest of the countrymen.

He said the holder of the card will be entitled to medical treatment of up to Rs720,000 annually at any hospital.

Read: KP CM promises medical college for tribal districts

The prime minister, according to the radio broadcast network, vowed that tribal districts will be developed, and education and employment opportunities will be created for the region's youth.

He apprised the tribal leaders of plans to build Mohmand Dam, which he said will not only generate electricity but also irrigate a barren lands.

The prime minister also said that tourism will be promoted in tribal districts, adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has great potential for tourism and that the industry has helped reduce poverty in the province during the last five years.

Iftikhar Husain
Mar 15, 2019 05:18pm

This area needs special attention.

Recommend 0
abid aziz
Mar 15, 2019 05:32pm

great step.

Recommend 0
Orakzai
Mar 15, 2019 06:23pm

When jobs will be announced for Fata Engineers, they are waiting eagrly for the development of region.

Recommend 0

