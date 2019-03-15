DAWN.COM

March 15, 2019

Australia takes precautions after national carries out NZ mosque massacre

AFPUpdated March 15, 2019

PM Scott Morrison says Australian authorities are investigating links between the country and terrorist attack. — AFP/File
The gunman who killed 40 worshippers in two New Zealand mosques on Friday was a right-wing “terrorist” with Australian citizenship, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

“We stand here and condemn absolutely the attack that occurred today by an extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist,” Morrison told a press conference.

He confirmed media reports that the gunman, who identified himself as Brenton Tarrant and mowed down worshippers in two mosques in the southern New Zealand city of Christchurch, was an Australian-born citizen.

Also read: 'Terrorism does not have a religion' — Pakistan condemns New Zealand mosque shootings

He said Australian authorities were investigating any links between the country and the attack, but declined to provide further details about the alleged shooter.

Australian media reported the gunman came from a town in New South Wales, of which Sydney is the capital, and state police later said they were increasing patrols around NSW mosques in light of the Christchurch attacks.

The police described the move as a precaution as “there is no ongoing or specific threat to any mosque or place of worship” in the state.

An emotional Morrison offered his sympathies to Kiwis, and announced that flags in Australia would be flown at half-mast in memory of the victims.

“We are not just allies, we are not just partners, we are family,” he said.

New Zealand police detained three men after the attacks, but have not provided their identities.

“It is such a sad and devastating reminder of the evil that can be ever present about us,” Morrison said of the attacks.

Islamophobia
Suryakant Agrawal
Mar 15, 2019 02:42pm

Very responsible handling of the matter.

Echs
Mar 15, 2019 03:23pm

RIP. Should never happen

Atif
Mar 15, 2019 03:28pm

Terrorism has no religion.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 15, 2019 03:29pm

NZ's sad incident shows that terrorist and their masterminds do not have faith, nationality, creed or cast - they are every where and have NO regards for love, peace and humanity. Simply, they are worse than animals, no matter where they live. (ACP - Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

Yasir mir
Mar 15, 2019 03:34pm

All the countries need to stop issuing gun licenses to civilian population and crackdown on terrorists.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Mar 15, 2019 04:13pm

Australian and New Zealand PMs words is helping us heal after this terrorist attack.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un

