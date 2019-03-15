DAWN.COM

March 15, 2019

Retired Brig Asad Munir found dead in Islamabad: police

Malik AsadUpdated March 15, 2019

Retired Brig Asad Munir.— Photo courtesy of Asad Munir Twitter
Retired Brig Asad Munir, a former member of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), was found dead in Islamabad, police said on Friday.

Station house officer (SHO) of police station secretariat, Inspector Asjad, told Dawn that it was a case of suicide, adding that a report mentioning Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which deals with cases of suicide, will be compiled.

The SHO further said that the family of the deceased requested not to perform an autopsy of the body. Subsequently, the body was returned to the family upon the completion of legal formalities.

Superintendents of police (SP) City Islamabad Sayad Aziz, added that a first information report (FIR) could not be registered as the family did not want to have a post-mortem examination conducted on the body.

A senior doctor at Pims hospital told Dawn that while post-mortem examination was not performed, superficial marks on the body were consistent with cases of suicides.

The doctor said that there were no indication of any resistance, and ruled out the possibility that he may have been murdered.

According to police sources, a suicide letter reportedly penned by the deceased has been found. However, the letter's authenticity will be commented on later, the source added.

Khalid Munir, elder brother of Brig Munir, tweeted that his brother has passed away and the funeral will be offered at 5pm at H-8 Grave Yard on Friday. He did not disclose the cause of death.

The deceased was residing in an apartment at the Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad. He was a former intelligence operative with extensive experience of working in KP and the tribal areas.

PPP co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offered his condolences to the deceased's family.

Senator Sherry Rehman also expressed her shock at Brig Munir's death.

Chishti
Mar 15, 2019 12:35pm

Shocking

Recommend 0
A Archer
Mar 15, 2019 12:43pm

Found dead in mysterious circumstances. Hopefully the real story will come out soon.

Recommend 0
Sunny
Mar 15, 2019 12:47pm

Sad end!

Recommend 0

