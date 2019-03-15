DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 15, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Court grants NAB's request to transfer fake bank accounts case to Rawalpindi

Shafi BalochUpdated March 15, 2019

Email

PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari and several others are fighting a fake bank accounts case that involves alleged money laundering of billions of rupees. — Dawn/File
PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari and several others are fighting a fake bank accounts case that involves alleged money laundering of billions of rupees. — Dawn/File

A banking court in Karachi on Friday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) its request to transfer the fake bank accounts case — against Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others — to the accountability court of Rawalpindi for trial.

Last month, a NAB prosecutor had filed a statement with the trial court on behalf of NAB chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal, stating that the investigation of the case had been transferred to the anti-graft watchdog by the apex court. Therefore, he requested the trial court’s judge to transfer the proceedings of trial in the present case to the accountability court in Rawalpindi.

Following the arguments, the court had reserved its verdict earlier this week. The court today announced the verdict, allowing the case to be transferred from Karachi to Rawalpindi.

Subsequently, the banking court cancelled the interim bails granted to Zardari, Talpur and others as the case had been transferred to a different court.

As the verdict was announced, the sons of Anwar Majeed — one of the co-accused — left the court, following which a team of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) went after them to make arrests.

In the last hearing, Zardari's counsel Farooq H. Naek had argued that the Supreme Court, in its verdict in January this year, had ordered NAB to further the investigation and not to transfer the case. He claimed that NAB was trying to "pressurise the banking court" by filing transfer requests as he urged the court to reject the appeal.

Reading out the first information report filed by the Federal Investigation Agency, Naek had said that the fake bank accounts case did not fall under NAB's jurisdiction as it did not include the charges of corrupt practices and corruption. The charges did not include "deceiving the public" either, he added.

Zardari's counsel had further said that there were "no grounds" for transferring the case to Rawalpindi, and pointed out that the top court had ordered that NAB concludes its investigation within two months, which he said had already lapsed. He further said that it was "important to review" Section 16-A (transfer of cases) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (12)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 15, 2019 10:48am

This is why Balawal Zardari is making noises, having press conferences, meetings with Nawaz Sharif and shedding crocodile's tears to divert public attention from his father's fake accounts cases. There is no fire without smoke - I say to Balawal that if your father hasn't done anything wrong and not involved in black activities then why worry? Tell your father to present evidence and get his name cleared through courts - don't waste your time having press conferences. (ACP - Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 15, 2019 10:55am

Great now former President can stay in VIP luxurious facilities where Rao Anwar was staying and no one could find him. All the best. Enjoy.

Recommend 0
khalil
Mar 15, 2019 10:57am

Excellent decision. Case should be decided as soon as possible so that justice is not delayed.

Recommend 0
Sunny
Mar 15, 2019 11:10am

They will try all means to delay the proceedings and stay out of jail. However, sooner or later they will face the full force of the law. We have a new judiciary in the country.

Recommend 0
Syed ji
Mar 15, 2019 11:10am

Pakistan is Changing. Pakistan zindabad. Time for thieves to pay the price!!!!

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Mar 15, 2019 11:30am

Make decision as soon as possible. Make Justice.Acquit/ convict the Zardari but it is important that they should be satisfied with the proceedings of the case.

Recommend 0
Mustafa
Mar 15, 2019 11:40am

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, because being dragged thru courts and media are not fun. Why is all this taking so long and why the transfers

This case has been going on since 2015 if Govt has no proof after JIT and NAB why accused should be in court FIA should

Recommend 0
Mustafa
Mar 15, 2019 11:41am

@khalil, it’s been 3 years and 2 JITs how soon will they even begin to frame charges and hear the case?

So no bad decision and justice delayed

Recommend 0
shehzad7
Mar 15, 2019 11:43am

Please make sure the case comes to a logical conclusion.

Recommend 0
Shib
Mar 15, 2019 12:00pm

Great News...Hope that these corrupt politicians will pay the price for crippling our nation and its economy... Pakistan Zindabad...

Recommend 0
irfan
Mar 15, 2019 12:02pm

05 Years will pass with this drama .

Recommend 0
Concerned
Mar 15, 2019 12:07pm

Justice must Prevail.Let the big thieves realize that the law has long arms

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 15, 2019

IHK poll delay

A MAJOR sign that New Delhi is panicking over the situation in India-held Kashmir is that while Lok Sabha elections...
March 15, 2019

Benami law

THE government appears to be gearing up to implement a law providing stiff penalties for an individual holding ...
March 15, 2019

Toxic fumes

THE tragedy was a grim one by any yardstick — five minor siblings and their aunt dead within the space of 24 ...
March 14, 2019

Punjab’s prisons

ON Tuesday, the federal ombudsperson decried the delays in implementing reforms in prisons across Punjab in a ...
Updated March 14, 2019

Errant policemen

Incidents making headlines reveal just why there is a massive trust deficit between the law enforcers and the citizens.