Multiple fatalities in New Zealand mosque shooting, say police

New Zealand police say there have been multiple fatalities in the shooting that took place at two mosques in the city of Christchurch on Friday. One person has been taken into custody.

Meanwhile, local media reports that six people were dead when a gunman opened fire at a crowded mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch, during afternoon prayers.

The South Island city was placed in lockdown as police hunted for an “active shooter".

“A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter,” police said in a statement. “Police are responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains extremely high.”

Police urge people to stay indoors and not to visit mosques "anywhere in New Zealand".

Unconfirmed reports said the shooter was wearing military-style clothing.

'Unprecedented act of violence,' New Zealand PM says of shooting

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses a press conference after the shooting. — Photo courtesy: BBC screengrab

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as an "unprecedented act of violence".

"I would describe it as an unprecedented act of violence. An act that has absolutely no place in New Zealand. This is not who we are," she said in a press conference.

"It I can tell you now this is and will be one of New Zealand's darkest days."

Ardern confirmed that one person had been taken under custody.

"Migrants and refugees have chosen to make New Zealand their home and it is their home. For the person who perpetuated this violence it is not."

'Blood everywhere'

One witness told stuff.co.nz he was praying in the Deans Ave mosque when he heard shooting and saw his wife lying dead on the footpath outside when he fled. Another man said he saw children being shot.

People stand across the road from a mosque in central Christchurch. — AP

“There were bodies all over me,” he said.

Local media said another mosque had been evacuated.

An eyewitness told Radio New Zealand he heard shots fired and four people were lying on the ground, with “blood everywhere”.

Police commissioner Mike Bush said all schools in the city had been placed in lockdown in response to “a serious ongoing firearms incident”.

“Police urge anyone in central Christchurch to stay off the streets and report any suspicious behaviour,” he said in a statement.

Central city buildings, including the Civic Offices and Central Library, were also locked down.

The city council offered a helpline for parents looking for kids attending a mass climate change rally nearby.

“Please do not try and come and collect your children until police say it is safe for people to come into the central city,” they said.

The Masjid al Noor was filled with worshippers, including members of the Bangladesh cricket team.

Bangladesh cricket team safe but shaken, says spokesperson

ESPN Cricinfo reporter Mohammed Isam said members of the Bangladesh cricket team, who are due to play a Test match in Christchurch tomorrow escaped from the mosque.

“They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval,” he tweeted.

Bangladesh's cricket team escaped unscathed after a shooting at a mosque in central Christchurch, an official told AFP.

Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus said most of the team were bussed to the mosque and were about to go inside when the incident happened.

“They are safe. But they are mentally shocked. We have asked the team to stay confined in the hotel,” he told AFP.

He said Bangladesh cricket board is in contact with New Zealand cricket authorities and would take further decision after consultation.

Player Tamim Iqbal tweeted that it was a “frightening experience” and that there were “active shooters”.

“Entire team got saved from active shooters!!!” tweeted Tamim Iqbal. “Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers.”

Mushfiqur Rahim also tweeted about the attack and said the team was "extremely lucky" to be safe.

"Alhamdulillah Allah [saved] us today [during] shooting in Christchurch in the mosque... we are extremely lucky... never want to see this things happen again (sic)... pray for us," he said.

The New Zealand cricket board confirmed that "both teams and support staff groups are safe".

"We will be working with authorities on the next steps regarding tomorrow’s scheduled Test," Blackcaps official Twitter account said.