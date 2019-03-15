DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 15, 2019

Multiple fatalities in New Zealand mosque shooting, say police

AFP | APUpdated March 15, 2019

Police attempt to clear people from outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. — AP
New Zealand police say there have been multiple fatalities in the shooting that took place at two mosques in the city of Christchurch on Friday. One person has been taken into custody.

Meanwhile, local media reports that six people were dead when a gunman opened fire at a crowded mosque in the New Zealand city of Christchurch, during afternoon prayers.

The South Island city was placed in lockdown as police hunted for an “active shooter".

“A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter,” police said in a statement. “Police are responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains extremely high.”

Police urge people to stay indoors and not to visit mosques "anywhere in New Zealand".

Unconfirmed reports said the shooter was wearing military-style clothing.

'Unprecedented act of violence,' New Zealand PM says of shooting

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses a press conference after the shooting. — Photo courtesy: BBC screengrab
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as an "unprecedented act of violence".

"I would describe it as an unprecedented act of violence. An act that has absolutely no place in New Zealand. This is not who we are," she said in a press conference.

"It I can tell you now this is and will be one of New Zealand's darkest days."

Ardern confirmed that one person had been taken under custody.

"Migrants and refugees have chosen to make New Zealand their home and it is their home. For the person who perpetuated this violence it is not."

'Blood everywhere'

One witness told stuff.co.nz he was praying in the Deans Ave mosque when he heard shooting and saw his wife lying dead on the footpath outside when he fled. Another man said he saw children being shot.

People stand across the road from a mosque in central Christchurch. — AP
“There were bodies all over me,” he said.

Local media said another mosque had been evacuated.

An eyewitness told Radio New Zealand he heard shots fired and four people were lying on the ground, with “blood everywhere”.

Police commissioner Mike Bush said all schools in the city had been placed in lockdown in response to “a serious ongoing firearms incident”.

“Police urge anyone in central Christchurch to stay off the streets and report any suspicious behaviour,” he said in a statement.

Central city buildings, including the Civic Offices and Central Library, were also locked down.

The city council offered a helpline for parents looking for kids attending a mass climate change rally nearby.

“Please do not try and come and collect your children until police say it is safe for people to come into the central city,” they said.

The Masjid al Noor was filled with worshippers, including members of the Bangladesh cricket team.

Bangladesh cricket team safe but shaken, says spokesperson

ESPN Cricinfo reporter Mohammed Isam said members of the Bangladesh cricket team, who are due to play a Test match in Christchurch tomorrow escaped from the mosque.

“They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval,” he tweeted.

Bangladesh's cricket team escaped unscathed after a shooting at a mosque in central Christchurch, an official told AFP.

Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus said most of the team were bussed to the mosque and were about to go inside when the incident happened.

“They are safe. But they are mentally shocked. We have asked the team to stay confined in the hotel,” he told AFP.

He said Bangladesh cricket board is in contact with New Zealand cricket authorities and would take further decision after consultation.

Player Tamim Iqbal tweeted that it was a “frightening experience” and that there were “active shooters”.

“Entire team got saved from active shooters!!!” tweeted Tamim Iqbal. “Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers.”

Mushfiqur Rahim also tweeted about the attack and said the team was "extremely lucky" to be safe.

"Alhamdulillah Allah [saved] us today [during] shooting in Christchurch in the mosque... we are extremely lucky... never want to see this things happen again (sic)... pray for us," he said.

The New Zealand cricket board confirmed that "both teams and support staff groups are safe".

"We will be working with authorities on the next steps regarding tomorrow’s scheduled Test," Blackcaps official Twitter account said.

Comments (17)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Srinivas
Mar 15, 2019 08:16am

Sad to hear; So, virus has spread to New Zealand too..

Recommend 0
Rahul Sharma
Mar 15, 2019 08:22am

Only humanity dies in such cowardly acts. RIP

Recommend 0
RAJA CHILL
Mar 15, 2019 08:26am

Targeted Hatred and violence are infectious , hope it gets burried fast else humanity Will be in danger.

Recommend 0
Parsuram Pradhan
Mar 15, 2019 08:26am

My deepest condolescences with muslim bro and sisters from nz. Love and respect from indian hindu.

Recommend 0
Shahid Hassan
Mar 15, 2019 08:27am

Bigotry and guns is the greatest threat to our civilization. Sad to see a place of worship being attacked .

Recommend 0
Sindhi
Mar 15, 2019 08:35am

It is an evident act of Terrorism!

Recommend 0
Prof Dr Zahid Hossain Sharif
Mar 15, 2019 08:37am

An act of terrorism.

Recommend 0
Zohaib
Mar 15, 2019 08:39am

This is what you actually call "terrorism". But because it is committed against Muslims it is called an "unprecedented act of violence". Shame on the world's conscience.

Recommend 0
VB
Mar 15, 2019 08:40am

Very sad, time for introspection, no place for this kind of hatred

Recommend 0
Zak_to_zaak
Mar 15, 2019 08:42am

Sad to hear

Recommend 0
Jat
Mar 15, 2019 08:45am

This is real terrorism but biased PM says it as act of violence. Shame shame.

Recommend 0
Danish
Mar 15, 2019 08:49am

Tolerance and mutual respect essential for society. Sad day in New Zealand.

Recommend 0
NITESH KUMAR SINGH
Mar 15, 2019 08:51am

Terrorism has no religion. Today its justified.

Recommend 0
Sachin
Mar 15, 2019 08:55am

It is a matter of grave concern and more discussions need to happen on why such a thing happened

Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Mar 15, 2019 08:55am

Call terror a terror, no other pretexts pl...

Recommend 0
gj
Mar 15, 2019 08:56am

this is not terrorist incident becuse its a white man shooter?

Recommend 0
MG
Mar 15, 2019 08:59am

We Indians condemn terrorism against anyone and any part of the world.

Recommend 0

