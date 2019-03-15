49 people killed, more than 20 injured in shootings at 2 New Zealand mosques
The death toll in mass shootings at two mosques full of worshippers attending Friday prayers has increased to 49, New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said.
He added that a man had been charged with murder in connection with the terrorist attack and will be produced before court on Saturday. Bush was speaking to the media for the second time after the attack.
“One person, a male in his late 20s, has been charged with murder, and should appear in the Christchurch Court tomorrow morning,” he said.
- Man who claimed responsibility is a 28-year-old Australian
- 4 people, including a woman, taken into custody
- Multiple explosives found and defused
- Bangladesh cricket team flee site, 3rd Test cancelled
- Video of shootings reportedly recorded by attacker shared on social media
Earlier, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had said that 40 people had been killed while 20 were injured in the deadly attack and called it one of the country's "darkest days”.
This can "only be described as a terrorist attack", she said in a second press conference following the shootings in New Zealand's city of Christchurch, adding that the national security level has been changed from low to "high".
"From what we know, it does appear to have been well planned," she said. "Two explosive devices attached to suspect vehicles have now been found and they have been disarmed."
She confirmed that four people, one of whom is an Australian, had been detained but said that none of them was on a terror watch list. The prime minister, however, said that she could not "give specifics about who was directly involved at each mosque".
Ardern said the country was attacked because New Zealand "represents diversity". She added that she planned to "get to Christchurch as early as I can".
She also urged people not to share the video of the attack as well as the manifesto of the alleged shooter and added that websites, where pictures and videos had been shared, were working on taking them down.
"My message would be we should not be perpetuating, sharing, giving any oxygen to this act of violence and the message that’s set behind it."
Arrests
Authorities detained four people and defused explosive devices in what appeared to be a carefully planned attack.
Police took three men and a woman into custody after the shootings, which shocked people across the nation of 5 million people. Authorities have not elaborated on who they detained. But a man who claimed responsibility for the shootings left a 74-page anti-immigrant manifesto in which he explained who he was and his reasoning for his actions.
The man who claimed responsibility for the shooting identified himself as Brenton Tarrant and said he was 28-year-old white Australian who came to New Zealand only to plan and train for the attack. He said he was not a member of any organisation, but had donated to and interacted with many nationalist groups, though he acted alone and no group ordered the attack.
He said that the mosques in Christchurch and Linwood would be the targets, as would a third mosque in the town of Ashburton if he could make it there. He said he chose New Zealand because of its location, to show that even the most remote parts of the world were not free of "mass immigration". New Zealand is generally considered to be a welcoming country for immigrants and refugees.
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed that an Australian citizen had been arrested in connection with New Zealand's mosque shootings.
"It does not get more serious than this," said Police Commissioner Mike Bush. He did not provide any details regarding the situation but warned against assuming that the danger had passed.
"We are not aware of other people, but we cannot assume there are not others at large," he told the press.
The South Island city was placed in lockdown as police hunted for an “active shooter".
Unconfirmed reports said the shooter was wearing military-style clothing. According to the BBC, an unverified video has emerged on social media that was reportedly recorded by the attacker during the shooting.
Police urge citizens to stay indoors
The mosques — Masjid al Noor in central Christchurch and the other one in suburban Linwood — were packed with worshippers, and members of the Bangladesh cricket team were arriving when the shooter opened fire.
Police urged people to stay indoors and not to visit mosques "anywhere in New Zealand" as they tried to determine if more than one gunman was involved.
The police, in a tweet, also asked citizens not to share the "extremely distressing footage" that was "circulating online".
A Palestinian man in the mosque, who did not want to give his name, said he saw a man shot in the head.
"I heard three quick shots then after about 10 seconds it started again it must have been an automatic no one could pull a trigger that quick," he told AFP.
"Then people started running out. Some were covered in blood."
Police Commissioner Mike Bush said he could not confirm how many casualties have taken place but the local media placed the death toll at 27.
'Unprecedented act of violence'
Prime Minister Ardern described the incident as an "unprecedented act of violence".
"I would describe it as an unprecedented act of violence. An act that has absolutely no place in New Zealand. This is not who we are," she said in a press conference.
"It I can tell you now this is and will be one of New Zealand's darkest days."
Ardern confirmed that one person had been taken under custody. She alluded to anti-immigrant sentiment as the possible motive, saying that while many people affected by the shootings may be migrants or refugees “they have chosen to make New Zealand their home, and it is their home. They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not”.
'Blood everywhere'
One witness told stuff.co.nz he was praying in the Deans Ave mosque when he heard shooting and saw his wife lying dead on the footpath outside when he fled. Another man said he saw children being shot.
“There were bodies all over me,” he said.
Local media said another mosque had been evacuated.
An eyewitness told Radio New Zealand he heard shots fired and four people were lying on the ground, with “blood everywhere”.
Police commissioner Mike Bush said all schools in the city had been placed in lockdown in response to “a serious ongoing firearms incident”.
“Police urge anyone in central Christchurch to stay off the streets and report any suspicious behaviour,” he said in a statement.
Central city buildings, including the Civic Offices and Central Library, were also locked down.
The city council offered a helpline for parents looking for kids attending a mass climate change rally nearby.
“Please do not try and come and collect your children until police say it is safe for people to come into the central city,” they said.
In the aftermath of the shooting, the Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh that was due to take place tomorrow in Christchurch was cancelled.
Mass shootings are rare in New Zealand, which tightened its gun laws to restrict access to semi-automatic rifles in 1992, two years after a mentally disturbed man shot dead 13 people in the South Island town of Aramoana.
However, anyone over 16 can apply for a standard firearms licence after doing a safety course, which allows them to purchase and use a shotgun unsupervised.
Comments (106)
Sad to hear; So, virus has spread to New Zealand too..
Only humanity dies in such cowardly acts. RIP
Targeted Hatred and violence are infectious , hope it gets burried fast else humanity Will be in danger.
My deepest condolescences with muslim bro and sisters from nz. Love and respect from indian hindu.
Bigotry and guns is the greatest threat to our civilization. Sad to see a place of worship being attacked .
Please call it for what it is. A terrorist attack!
It high time world gets up and stop this virus and their sponsorers.
It is an evident act of Terrorism!
An act of terrorism.
This is what you actually call "terrorism". But because it is committed against Muslims it is called an "unprecedented act of violence". Shame on the world's conscience.
Very sad, time for introspection, no place for this kind of hatred
Sad to hear
This is real terrorism but biased PM says it as act of violence. Shame shame.
Tolerance and mutual respect essential for society. Sad day in New Zealand.
Terrorism has no religion. Today its justified.
With a respectable, well-funded judicial system in place: New Zealand must lead the way in ensuring comprehensive and swift justice.
It is a matter of grave concern and more discussions need to happen on why such a thing happened
Call terror a terror, no other pretexts pl...
All foreigners should leave Newzland immediately.
New Zealand should learn from other countries and relocate Migrants to original countries so it will make New-Zealand safe as well Migrant help their own country
We Indians condemn terrorism against anyone and any part of the world.
Why has it not been designated as a terror incident
Bad things spreading to all over the World.
Was it terrorism or was it a non-Muslim with some mental issues?
Inna lillahi wainna ilaihi raajiun
Shameful..Pure act of Terrorism.
"Active shooter/gunman/ mentally deranged chap " instead of non-Muslim terrorist . #shame double standard
SO SAD, no one says it as "Terrorism Act" ?????
My late wife Rosemary and I went to newzeland with a group of Rotarians. We found the people there very hospitable and every where we went people welcomed us. It is a beautiful country where decent people live. Let us find out who is responsible for that. It is so sad that it is unsafe to go to a mosque to offer prayers. Such rouges must be punished no matter who they are and from where they came.
Why not call it an act of terrorism?
@Zohaib, It is an unpresidented act in Newzealand. Such things have happened elsewhere. No doubt , it is a terrorist act to be condemned by all d cent people in the world.
@Zohaib, there is no doubt this is an act of terror and hate should have no room in society. However your comment seems to justify the other countless acts. No room for good and bad terrorist!!
What can we expect from terrorist? Every one should come forward to finish terrorism all over the world.
@gj, you don't know who the shooter is or do you?
Mosques and Islamic centres in lockdown even here in Auckland.
Australian and New Zealand PM should come out and call it act of terrorism and help heal there societies immediately
how west is biased not calling it terrorism.
Please call it a Terror attack because that is what it is!
Hate and terrorism is a religion in itself.
@ga, 4 people with mental issues coordinated the attacks on specific group of people
@Srinivas, It is a terrorist attack and called violence against Muslims.
So sad..! Humanity is dainted today. .
Condolences to the families who lost loved ones. Why isn't this being called exactly what it is; a terrorist attack.
Violence of any sort is not acceptable, Indian.
Don' rule out FBI and CIA as behind this shooting.
A clear case of terrorism and fascism!
It is an incident of terror. There are NO good terrorists.
@RAJA CHILL, I agree. Just like it is in Indian Occupied Kashmir.
@Hassan Ali Naqvi, Yes. It is an act of terrorism.
Terrorism remains terrorism, it has no religion, it can happen every where and every one can become a victim of it. Feeling very sorry!
@Zohaib, I do not think New Zealand PM wanted to segregate this from act of terrorism. This could be her first reaction.
Indeed a sad day for humanity,guilty must be caught urgently and punished. I use to think that Europe,USA,Australia,New zealand are very safe,but seems no where you are safe.
Such a horrible incident. Terrorism in any part of world should be condemned very very strongly
Extremism and terrorism have no religion and no boundary.
RIP to all departed souls.....can't believe that it happened in new zealand.....I guess nuts are everywhere in this world......how they got an automatic riffle? Time to impose ban on sale of automatic or semi-automatic riffles in new zealand....
Terrorism is responsible
It's a terrorist attack
@RAJA CHILL, this is terrorism
Very said and painful.
Inna Lillahe Wa Inna Ilaihe rajeoon. Ameen. Truly insane act of pre-meditated, cold-blooded murder with no holds barred. Not even the children were spared. Salams
This sense less violence must be condemned by all.
RIP to departed souls and wish rapid recovery for injured. Terrorism has no religion.
So what is terrorism? Why not call it terrorism?
Double standards against muslims!
Why this is happening with most peace loving community........
In Plain and simple terms, it needs to declared terrorism against the Muslim community of New Zealand which needs to be strongly condemned by all nations of the world individually and in the UN. The government of New Zealand has failed to protect its Muslim citizens
Why not call it what it is, i.e., terrorism. Why call it act of violance?
Its not a shooting. Its a terrorist attack!
@Zohaib, An act of terrorism is an act of terrorism, be the dishonest western media gives it any name.
Terrorists exit in every race, religion, ethnic groups, country...Humanity should be united against them.
Sad News ............................. RIP
NZ authroties, please don't mince your words. It is a TERRORIST attack.
Why no one is calling the attacker a terrorist?
It is horrible. And the terrorists live streamed the gruesome macabre killing on the social media. We Stand in solidarity with NZ and its people in this moment of mayhem.
Of course it's a deplorable act of terrorism and a hate crime; let's move past the terminology and pray for the departed now.
Really sad news. RIP
This is extreme terrorism and must be condemned as terrorist attack.
Terrorism in any form is un-acceptable.
@Zohaib, NZ govt. Has termed it terrorism.
One of the worst days for humanity!
Inna lillAhe wa inna ileihi rajeoon This is massacre It has to be stopped right now before this terrorisn spreads in NZ and Australia
Why can't we all humans live in peace. Life is too short. Very sad incident.
that is terrorism . we should take strong action against such terrorist incidents
unfortunate
Indeed one of the darkest days in New Zealand's history. This has proven that terrorism and extremism have no religion. These perpetrators only have a bigoted, intolerant and wicked mindset.
It is time for Western media to do some soul searching on the fear mongering against Muslims.
Time to stand unitedly against such hatred.RIP
Need for Security Council meeting on this
Very sad incident. Killing innocents is inhumane.
|Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un.
World has to understand that there is NO GOID OR BAD TERRORIST.Every terrorist is same no matter where they live, and no matter how beneficial are they to some
@watchman, only if there is actionable evidence
Stop Calling him Gun Man, He is Terrorist.
Very Disturbing - people Move to NZ citing family safety as basic reason. My condolences to people of New Zealand.
Really sad news. Such ghastly "terrorism" and killing of innocent, unarmed people should be condemned in strongest words and actions.
Stop ALL killing in the name of religion.
Terrorism in a peaceful country like New Zealand? hard to believe. RIP.
These are mentally sick people, who finds no joy in living but immensely enjoys the thrill of dead and dying all around them and heart-rending cries of suffering.
Let the gunmen be declared terrorists as soon as evidence is available against them, that is acceptable to New Zealand's courts
This is simply disgraceful ...... its a sign of utter global failure of our leaders, political, economic, religious and those who have a big voice in society.
This is bad terrorism.
RIP. Yes terrorism has no religion!
There is no excuse for violence ever. Call it Terrorism. Heinous. No matter the source. Prayers are with the victims.
Very sad. This must be stopped. All world should unite to prevent such incidences
This incident highlights that terrorists are every corner of the world and, they do not belong to one religion, nationality and race. Very sad day for humanity! (ACP - Gharib Awam ki Awaz).
@Jimmy, It is attack on fellow human beings exists in the same globe as all of exists with artificial boundaries, so called borders by the respective countries.
Not a terrorist attack....its an attack by someone with mental problems.