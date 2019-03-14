DAWN.COM

March 15, 2019

Afghan airstrikes kill 31 militants: officials

AFPMarch 14, 2019

An MQ-9 Reaper drone captured mid-flight. ─ Wikimedia Commons
Thirty-one militants, many of them believed to have been Al Qaeda fighters, have been killed in airstrikes in south-eastern Afghanistan, officials said on Thursday.

The strikes were carried out in Ghazni province late Wednesday, where the defence ministry said they targeted a “base” belonging to the militants.

“Qari Aref, one of the facilitators (for Al Qaeda) was transferring these 31 terrorists, including nine suicide bombers, in several cars when targeted by airstrikes and eliminated,” the ministry said.

It described the fighters as all belonging to the Middle Eastern militant group, although a spokesman for the Ghazni governor said fighters from the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network were also present.

The defence ministry did not specify who carried out the airstrikes. Only Afghan and US forces in Afghanistan conduct airstrikes.

The Ghazni governor's spokesman, Mohammed Aref Noori, said the strikes had been carried out by US forces, but there was no immediate confirmation of his claim.

While still regarded as a threat by Afghan and US officials, the group has not been able to conduct major attacks in Afghanistan or repeat the spectacular success of the September 11, 2001 attacks by hijacked airliners on New York and Washington.

Brown
Mar 14, 2019 11:05pm

Good news!

Gordon D. Walker
Mar 15, 2019 12:31am

31 more lives lost as the madness continues...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Judge
Mar 15, 2019 04:04am

Good.

Nit
Mar 15, 2019 04:30am

Great Job Afghanistan army , time to get back with full force , and this time go till the END.

