Today's Paper | March 14, 2019

'Sports are beyond politics': ISPR chief advises Pakistanis against wearing military gear at PSL

Dawn.comUpdated March 14, 2019

The DG ISPR has advised citizens against making political statements through their clothes at the PSL final. — File
The head of the Pakistan Army's media wing has advised spectators against donning military gear at Sunday's final of the 2019 Pakistan Super League.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), noted that Pakistani fans wanted to show up at the PSL finale wearing military-style caps and shirts. This would be seen as a response to the Indian cricket team's move to wear camouflage caps in a recent ODI against Australia, which Pakistan has vehemently criticised.

But Maj Gen Ghafoor reminded such citizens that "Sports are beyond politics".

"Pak Armed Forces humbly acknowledge your love [and] support," he wrote, adding that the bond between the people and armed forces of the country was "beyond such gestures alone".

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had lodged a protest with the International Cricket Council (ICC) after the Indian cricket team last week wore camouflage caps during their third ODI match against Australia "as [a] mark of tribute to the loss of lives in Pulwama terror attack and the armed forces".

Information minister Fawad Chaudhry had even called for the ICC to ban the Indian cricket team for mixing politics with sports.

In response to the criticism, the ICC said the Board of Control for Cricket in India had sought its permission to wear the caps "as part of a fundraising drive and in memory of fallen soldiers who have died, which was granted".

But PCB chairman Ehsan Mani maintained that the permission taken by India "was for a different purpose but they acted differently".

Stethescope
Mar 14, 2019 08:15pm

Bigger heart and broad minded.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Mar 14, 2019 08:17pm

Sports should be free of politics. A difficult thing to implement at the international level...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Tahir A
Mar 14, 2019 08:18pm

Well expressed and much appreciated DG-ISPR Sahib. Sign of maturity and honour in civilised societies.

Recommend 0
joe
Mar 14, 2019 08:31pm

Before wearing it ICC permission is required. Try if you can and then say we have permission ,but we will not wear.

Recommend 0

March 14, 2019

Punjab’s prisons

ON Tuesday, the federal ombudsperson decried the delays in implementing reforms in prisons across Punjab in a ...
Updated March 14, 2019

Errant policemen

Incidents making headlines reveal just why there is a massive trust deficit between the law enforcers and the citizens.
March 13, 2019

Vertical cities

THE sky is the limit, said Prime Minister Imran Khan at the launch of the State Bank’s finance policy for low-cost...
March 13, 2019

World Bank funds

IN this era of skyrocketing foreign borrowing and slashed development expenditures, it is almost a travesty that the...
Updated March 13, 2019

Cricket or combat?

The ICC explicitly prohibits any form of attire that conveys messages “political, religious or racial” in nature.