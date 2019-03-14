Karachi Kings set 162-run target in do-or-die PSL clash against Islamabad United

Karachi Kings set a 162-run target for Islamabad United in their 2019 Pakistan Super League showdown at the Karachi National Stadium.

The equation is simple for both sides in the first eliminator of the tournament: win or go home, which for the Kings only holds proverbial value as they are already in their home city.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, the Kings got off to a strong start, securing 61 runs at the end of 5 overs.

The PSL noted on Twitter that it was only the second time in 32 matches of this PSL season that the captain winning the toss had elected to bat first. It was Karachi Kings as well who opted to bat first in the first instance.

They lost their first wicket in the fourth over, when Colin Munro was caught by Luke Ronchi off Muhammad Musa's bowling.

But before his exit, Munro contributed 32 runs off 11 balls in a blistering knock that saw him hit six 4s and a 6.

The Kings lost their second player in the 11th over as Livingstone was caught by Faheem Ashraf off Shadab Khan. He put 30 runs on the scoreboard in 25 balls.

The subsequent wicket to go down was that of Babar Azam who was edged out on Rumman Raees' delivery in the 12th over. He added 42 runs to the total off 32 balls.

Next to go was Colin Ingram on Muhammad Musa's delivery. He put up 23 runs off 16 balls.

Then in a domino effect, Iftikhar Ahmad and Dunk soon followed suit, ousted within 3 balls of one another. Iftikhar went on Musa's delivery after scoring a single run off two deliveries while Dunk was ousted by Faheem Ashraf at 12 runs off 11 balls.

In another upset, Aamer Yamin was run out by Muhammad Sami off Musa's delivery. He made an unceremonious exit having added only a single run to the scoreboard.

Umer Khan was next, going out for a duck, after being bowled out by Faheem Ashraf.

Usman Shinwari and Imad Wasim were under immense pressure at the end to score as much as they can to bring the total up. Imad succeeded in scoring a total of 13 whereas Usman only managed a single run.

Muhammad Musa was the tormentor-in-chief from the United bagging 3 wickets for 42 runs followed by Faheem Ashraf who took 2 for 30.

Line-ups

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, C Munro, LS Livingstone, CA Ingram, BR Dunk, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim (c), Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Umer Khan, Usman Shinwari

Islamabad United: L Ronchi, CS Delport, AD Hales, CAK Walton, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Sami (c), Muhammad Musa, Rumman Raees, Shadab Khan