'Today Pakistan is a secure country': PM Khan launches online visa facility for 175 countries
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched the new online visa system for tourists during a ceremony held in Islamabad.
According to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's official Twitter account, the new e-visa scheme will facilitate visitors from 175 countries.
"Pakistan has seen tough times in its efforts to combat terrorism but the situation today is different," said the prime minister, giving credit to the efforts of the security forces and intelligence agencies.
"Pakistan is a secure country today. The next season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held in its entirety in Pakistan," he said resolutely.
The prime minister hailed the launch of the visa portal as a "big step".
"Today I especially congratulate the interior ministry and foreign office. People don't realise that this is a very big change today," he said, before going on to quote the Chinese proverb: "To take a 1000 mile journey you have to take the first step."
"This is the first step to open up the country, the Naya (new) Pakistan. Pakistan always had a mindset: make it as difficult as you can to grant anyone visas," he said, adding that the prevailing thought seemed to have been: "It's better if they don't come."
He said that in the 60s there was great self confidence and self belief that Pakistan is moving up in the world at a pace faster than others and the world too saw and recognised that fact.
The prime minister said that Pakistan's image at that time can be assessed by the fact that President Ayub Khan during his state visit to the United States in 1961 was received at the airport by President John F. Kennedy.
He regretted that in the 70s a "socialist government" came and reversed the process (of growth and development).
"Unless a country has wealth generation, it cannot progress. If someone seeks to invest in the country, they will do so when the country has wealth creation. If there is no wealth creation, then it is not as if someone will invest for charity," he explained.
"So our mindset changed in the 70s, whereby we thought of making money as a sin," he continued.
He said that a politician at the time used to begin every speech by criticising investors and landlords. He said a change in mindset is what will eventually bring about the change that the country needs.
"Change will be seen on the ground later, it first has to present in our minds," said the premier.
He highlighted how the mindset which saw profit making as a negative characteristic had harmed the country. "A country which had more industrial production than that of Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, got left behind soon."
He said that the new Pakistan was a confident Pakistan where there are no security issues.
"Ask Sirajul Mulk how difficult the whole process was for foreigners to go to Chitral: obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and a whole host of other requirements," he said, gesturing towards the member of the prime minister's task force on tourism.
He said to encourage investment from abroad, the obvious first step was to ease the visa regime of the country.
"When people come here (with ease) only then will they be able to see the potential for investment in Pakistan," he added.
Reminiscing of his college days, the premier recalled how his headmaster Geoffrey Langlands used to take the students for treks to never-before-seen places. He said when he used to tell others to go see them, his proposal was always met with reluctance.
"No Pakistani was ready to go with us," he said adding that it was in fact, his cricket friends from England who used to go with him and then would plead with him to arrange such visits again.
Praising the beauty of the northern areas, the prime minister said that they are twice the size of Switzerland and that there are still scores of undiscovered areas left to explore, also citing a Forbes magazine feature discussing the same.
The premier, prior to his speech distributed shields among the core team members who made the launch possible.
Among the recipients were Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Shehryar Khan Afridi, Interior Secretary retired Major Azam Suleman Khan, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, and National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Chairman Usman Mobin.
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told journalists during a press talk yesterday that the government, in the initial phase of its policy to relax visa policies, has decided to extend e-visa facility to citizens of five countries, including Turkey, China, Malaysia, United Kingdom, and United Arab Emirates. The facility will then be extended to citizens of 170 countries if the pilot project succeeds.
The passenger identification system, Chaudhry said, has already been installed at Karachi and Lahore airports and will be set up at other airports of the country.
Furthermore, the information minister said, business visas will be given to 90 countries, while 55 countries will be granted visa-on-arrival. Earlier, visa-on-arrival facility was only available to nationals of 24 countries.
The government has also chalked out a visa policy for foreign journalists, specifically those from western countries and it is hoped that the move will make it easier for Pakistani journalists to get visas of other countries as well. Chaudhry further said that the government will write to Indian authorities, urging them to grant visas to Pakistani journalists who wanted to cover the upcoming Indian elections.
How about asking friendly countries to allow 15 days tourist entry at their port for Pakistan passport holders?
Tourism will not improve simply by increasing the list of countries allowing Visa on arrival , this will also require new hotels , improved law & order plus many more things
This is so awaited for. Great new for us and also helps tourist save USD50 that most operators charge for LOI. However please do not restrict the visa on arrival for tourist who come via group tour agencies only. Should be for all tourist that comes from qualifying nations.
very nice step but i do not think this will.
Please include USA to the list of countries in the first phase.
Main point is which countries are allowing Pakistani Nationality to visit Visa Free
Ok. How many countries granted visa on arrival to pakistan nationals
Pakistan is opening up. Great initiative.
Atleast we are going to have tourists coming to our country. Our people should be trained on the following: 1. Give them the utmost gracious hospitality that they deserve 2. Not try to preach anything to outsiders unless asked 3. Not ask for money (i have noticed this at even airports).
I wonder why for UK, impose the fees at parity with what they charge us for. They have been stripping off Pakistanis
I have one question will any country will reciprocate. Usually these agreement are bilateral. this shows our desperation
A great step, as the stringent requirements for obtaining a Pakistani visa discourages a lot of tourists.The situation is bad enough so ease the process for those who do want to visit.
Please learn from India and Bangladesh, they have been giving visa on arrival and e-visas to boost business and tourism. Don't keep any conditions such as travelers must come in a group or through travel agents, no one wants extra hassle. Keep a one-point-stop access such as one website portal to get e-visa and better off just give all these countries visa on arrival at the port of entry, and charge them at the airport for visa fee. As a goodwill gesture we should give visa on arrival to citizens of all Islamic countries. Thank you, and looking forward to a better prosperous Pakistan.
Thank you Sir, Actually we are Inviting guests to Pakistan is not easy to persuade. even more visa problems adding on it. It is still difficult to get a visa because the Pakistani embassy in overseas is requesting various documents.
The country has to be safe and attractive for tourists to visit. Just relaxing visa policy will not change anything.
You need to improve security situation of the country!! If you become an attractive destination, visa is less of an issue!!
Visa policy to attract tourist is very good strategy. We have potential to attract tourists. Tourism is big source of earning revenues. It also enhances economic activity in the area of tourism places. But we have to be very careful in giving visas to foreigners. Previously during Musharaf era alot of un wanted elements sneak into country due to liberal Visa policy. It also includes monitoring of China Nationals. Let's safeguard interest of our security instead of blaming others.
It will be more encouraging if the countries whom Pakistan is extending visa facilities also provide reciprocal facilities to Pakistani nationals.
Excellent move. Let us hope it works to attract more tourists to the country.
Simple and practical action by IK that will win praise from foreigners including Pakistanis with overseas passports. Fantastic news.
Today I have POC but before that it was a real pain to travel to the capital city of Oslo to get VISA from the Pakistani Embassy to be able to take part of my dear father´s janaza in Pakistan. VISA on arrival is PERFECT!
I request PM Imran and COAS to look into the following points to promote tourism. Construction of motels or affordable rest houses but of international standards. Acceptance of locals of Gilgit Baltustan or other northern areas by investors from other areas of joint venture investments . Some tax exemption for two or three years. High level security to foreign tourists. Construction of additional highways,petrol station and workshop's motels etc. Increased role of PTDC all over Pakistan.
@KAJ, One step at a time, it is natural if their are shortage of hotel rooms the industry will construct new facilities.
Firstly, US citizens should be denied visa on arrival. When our people are not welcome there and they only give visas to a select group, we should do the same.
@ahsan, it is not always reciprocal, specially for tourist destinations. For example, Thailand, Vietnam, Mauritus, Indonesia, Philippines, etc etc.
So please do not ask for reciprocal as no one will give initially.
good initiative!!!!
How about India - relax rules for us Indians as well, give us e-visa facility?
A wise step which wil indeed help to improve our much neglected tourism industry. Will there be any supervision on the Airport custom & immigration staff to monitor their acts and duties?
@Alyssa, This is not for all, designated tour operators of Pakistan will send list of their clients to FIA before one/two day of their arrival in Pakistan for approval, without approval no one will be allowed to get VOA.. This is gonna create mess, may tourists will sit in the plane and arrive here without getting it approved and will be set back! and honestly this will not help to improve tourism in the country, we need to improve the infrastructure, security and the most important is to remove the too many check points on Karakoram Highway, Chitral and in Sindh.
I think thats a very good initiative. For those asking which countries give Pak nationals visa free entry etc - you have to make a start somewhere .. and maybe once Pak does this, it can be a point to start negotiations to get similar concessions for Pak nationals too.
US, UK, France, Germany, Canada and similar countries make hundreds of millions of dollars off visa fees; while approving only a fraction of applications.