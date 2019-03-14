'Today Pakistan is a secure country': PM Khan launches online visa facility for 175 countries

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched the new online visa system for tourists during a ceremony held in Islamabad.

According to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's official Twitter account, the new e-visa scheme will facilitate visitors from 175 countries.

"Pakistan has seen tough times in its efforts to combat terrorism but the situation today is different," said the prime minister, giving credit to the efforts of the security forces and intelligence agencies.

"Pakistan is a secure country today. The next season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held in its entirety in Pakistan," he said resolutely.

The prime minister hailed the launch of the visa portal as a "big step".

"Today I especially congratulate the interior ministry and foreign office. People don't realise that this is a very big change today," he said, before going on to quote the Chinese proverb: "To take a 1000 mile journey you have to take the first step."

"This is the first step to open up the country, the Naya (new) Pakistan. Pakistan always had a mindset: make it as difficult as you can to grant anyone visas," he said, adding that the prevailing thought seemed to have been: "It's better if they don't come."

He said that in the 60s there was great self confidence and self belief that Pakistan is moving up in the world at a pace faster than others and the world too saw and recognised that fact.

The prime minister said that Pakistan's image at that time can be assessed by the fact that President Ayub Khan during his state visit to the United States in 1961 was received at the airport by President John F. Kennedy.

He regretted that in the 70s a "socialist government" came and reversed the process (of growth and development).

"Unless a country has wealth generation, it cannot progress. If someone seeks to invest in the country, they will do so when the country has wealth creation. If there is no wealth creation, then it is not as if someone will invest for charity," he explained.

"So our mindset changed in the 70s, whereby we thought of making money as a sin," he continued.

He said that a politician at the time used to begin every speech by criticising investors and landlords. He said a change in mindset is what will eventually bring about the change that the country needs.

"Change will be seen on the ground later, it first has to present in our minds," said the premier.

He highlighted how the mindset which saw profit making as a negative characteristic had harmed the country. "A country which had more industrial production than that of Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, got left behind soon."

He said that the new Pakistan was a confident Pakistan where there are no security issues.

"Ask Sirajul Mulk how difficult the whole process was for foreigners to go to Chitral: obtaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and a whole host of other requirements," he said, gesturing towards the member of the prime minister's task force on tourism.

He said to encourage investment from abroad, the obvious first step was to ease the visa regime of the country.

"When people come here (with ease) only then will they be able to see the potential for investment in Pakistan," he added.

Reminiscing of his college days, the premier recalled how his headmaster Geoffrey Langlands used to take the students for treks to never-before-seen places. He said when he used to tell others to go see them, his proposal was always met with reluctance.

"No Pakistani was ready to go with us," he said adding that it was in fact, his cricket friends from England who used to go with him and then would plead with him to arrange such visits again.

Praising the beauty of the northern areas, the prime minister said that they are twice the size of Switzerland and that there are still scores of undiscovered areas left to explore, also citing a Forbes magazine feature discussing the same.

The premier, prior to his speech distributed shields among the core team members who made the launch possible.

Among the recipients were Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Shehryar Khan Afridi, Interior Secretary retired Major Azam Suleman Khan, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, and National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Chairman Usman Mobin.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told journalists during a press talk yesterday that the government, in the initial phase of its policy to relax visa policies, has decided to extend e-visa facility to citizens of five countries, including Turkey, China, Malaysia, United Kingdom, and United Arab Emirates. The facility will then be extended to citizens of 170 countries if the pilot project succeeds.

The passenger identification system, Chaudhry said, has already been installed at Karachi and Lahore airports and will be set up at other airports of the country.

Furthermore, the information minister said, business visas will be given to 90 countries, while 55 countries will be granted visa-on-arrival. Earlier, visa-on-arrival facility was only available to nationals of 24 countries.

The government has also chalked out a visa policy for foreign journalists, specifically those from western countries and it is hoped that the move will make it easier for Pakistani journalists to get visas of other countries as well. Chaudhry further said that the government will write to Indian authorities, urging them to grant visas to Pakistani journalists who wanted to cover the upcoming Indian elections.

Details to follow.