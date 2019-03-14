PM Khan expected to announce new visa policy for 170 countries
Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to announce a new visa policy for 170 countries in order to attract tourists and investors, Radio Pakistan reported on Thursday.
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told journalists during a press talk yesterday that the government, in the initial phase of its policy to relax visa policies, has decided to extend e-visa facility to citizens of five countries, including Turkey, China, Malaysia, United Kingdom, and United Arab Emirates. The facility will then be extended to citizens of 170 countries if the pilot project succeeds.
The passenger identification system, Chaudhry said, has already been installed at Karachi and Lahore airports and will be set up at other airports of the country.
Furthermore, the information minister said, business visas will be given to 90 countries, while 55 countries will be granted visa-on-arrival. Earlier, visa-on-arrival facility was only available to nationals of 24 countries.
The government has also chalked out a visa policy for foreign journalists, specifically those from western countries and it is hoped that the move will make it easier for Pakistani journalists to get visas of other countries as well. Chaudhry further said that the government will write to Indian authorities, urging them to grant visas to Pakistani journalists who wanted to cover the upcoming Indian elections.
Comments (19)
How about asking friendly countries to allow 15 days tourist entry at their port for Pakistan passport holders?
Tourism will not improve simply by increasing the list of countries allowing Visa on arrival , this will also require new hotels , improved law & order plus many more things
This is so awaited for. Great new for us and also helps tourist save USD50 that most operators charge for LOI. However please do not restrict the visa on arrival for tourist who come via group tour agencies only. Should be for all tourist that comes from qualifying nations.
very nice step but i do not think this will.
Please include USA to the list of countries in the first phase.
Main point is which countries are allowing Pakistani Nationality to visit Visa Free
Ok. How many countries granted visa on arrival to pakistan nationals
Pakistan is opening up. Great initiative.
Atleast we are going to have tourists coming to our country. Our people should be trained on the following: 1. Give them the utmost gracious hospitality that they deserve 2. Not try to preach anything to outsiders unless asked 3. Not ask for money (i have noticed this at even airports).
I wonder why for UK, impose the fees at parity with what they charge us for. They have been stripping off Pakistanis
I have one question will any country will reciprocate. Usually these agreement are bilateral. this shows our desperation
A great step, as the stringent requirements for obtaining a Pakistani visa discourages a lot of tourists.The situation is bad enough so ease the process for those who do want to visit.
Please learn from India and Bangladesh, they have been giving visa on arrival and e-visas to boost business and tourism. Don't keep any conditions such as travelers must come in a group or through travel agents, no one wants extra hassle. Keep a one-point-stop access such as one website portal to get e-visa and better off just give all these countries visa on arrival at the port of entry, and charge them at the airport for visa fee. As a goodwill gesture we should give visa on arrival to citizens of all Islamic countries. Thank you, and looking forward to a better prosperous Pakistan.
Thank you Sir, Actually we are Inviting guests to Pakistan is not easy to persuade. even more visa problems adding on it. It is still difficult to get a visa because the Pakistani embassy in overseas is requesting various documents.
The country has to be safe and attractive for tourists to visit. Just relaxing visa policy will not change anything.
You need to improve security situation of the country!! If you become an attractive destination, visa is less of an issue!!
Visa policy to attract tourist is very good strategy. We have potential to attract tourists. Tourism is big source of earning revenues. It also enhances economic activity in the area of tourism places. But we have to be very careful in giving visas to foreigners. Previously during Musharaf era alot of un wanted elements sneak into country due to liberal Visa policy. It also includes monitoring of China Nationals. Let's safeguard interest of our security instead of blaming others.
It will be more encouraging if the countries whom Pakistan is extending visa facilities also provide reciprocal facilities to Pakistani nationals.
Excellent move. Let us hope it works to attract more tourists to the country.