March 14, 2019

IHC reserves verdict in Jinnah Avenue standoff case

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 14, 2019

Sikander was convicted by an ATC for creating panic in federal capital in 2013. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the appeal filed by Mohammad Sikandar against his conviction in the Jinnah Avenue standoff case.

IHC Justice Athar Minallah heard the appeal.

The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) had convicted Sikandar in May 2017. ATC Judge Syed Kausar Abbas Zaidi convicted Sikandar for creating panic in the federal capital and sentenced him to 18 years in prison.

However, the judge had acquitted his spouse Kanwal Sikandar.

Mohammad Sikandar was arrested six hours into the standoff, which took place on Aug 15, 2013, after he was shot by security personnel. He was taken into custody and received medical treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

According to the charges, Sikandar, who was the main suspect, fired into the air on Jinnah Avenue on Aug 15. He was shot and seriously wounded by the police after PPP leader Zamurd Khan made an unsuccessful attempt to apprehend Sikandar.

The police had also nominated Kanwal Sikandar and arms dealer Akhtar Ali as co-accused in the case.

An FIR was registered on Aug 16 under section 6 of the Anti-Terrorist Act. The police recorded the statements of around 30 witnesses, including police personnel, doctors and eyewitnesses, and attached video footage of the case as evidence against Sikandar.

The counsel of the convict argued before the court that he came to Islamabad along with his children for a picnic, not for creating terror.

The public prosecutor on the other hand argued that Sikandar terrorised the public with show of gun and disrupted life on the Jinnah Avenue for several hours.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2019

Atif Mushtaq
Mar 14, 2019 10:48am

Its been six years now, for heaven's sake just get done with it. There are plenty of videos, it was national news. How can he or his counsel deny this?

AW
Mar 14, 2019 10:58am

If he committed the crime in full senses, his appeal should be rejected. However, if mental instability or psychological grounds have been determined, then the court should commit him to a secure mental health institution until he gets well

Haider
Mar 14, 2019 10:58am

After 6 years :O

