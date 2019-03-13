Siblings' deaths blamed on bad food were actually caused by toxic pesticide: Karachi police
Karachi police on Wednesday identified a toxic gas as the cause of death of five siblings and their aunt whose demise last month had initially been linked to the food they had consumed from a local restaurant.
According to DIG Karachi South Sharjeel Kareem Kharal, the six had died after exposure to toxic gases released in fumigation carried out by the staff of Qasr-i-Naz, an official guesthouse where the victims were staying on their arrival in Karachi from Balochistan.
DIG Kharal, addressing a press conference, said that nine persons, including the chief engineer of the guesthouse, have been arrested on the charge of manslaughter.
The South police chief, while quoting laboratory reports of samples collected, said that phosphine was found in the viscera of the deceased. He ruled out the possibility of toxic food behind the tragedy.
“Phosphine was detected in the blood and stomachs [of the deceased]," said DIG Kharal, as he read out Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) and HEJ Karachi University's reports. "Drugs/poisons were not detected in blood and stomach."
"Phosphine is an extremely poisonous gas. It is widely used as an agriculture fumigant,” he explained.
The DIG South pointed out that during the search of Qasr-i-Naz's stores, police investigators had found empty bottles of phosphine and seized the same as evidence.
The senior officer revealed that the staff of the guesthouse had allegedly tried to destroy the evidence.
The nine held suspects, including chief engineer Nadeem Shaikh, have been booked under Section 322 (punishment for qatl-bis-sabab: whoever commits qatl bis-sabab shall be liable to diyat).
Kharal said that since the held suspects had tried to disturb the evidence, the police had also invoked Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the PPC against them.
Referring to laws regarding the use of hazardous substance, Kharal observed that the staff was not supposed to use such substance for fumigation purpose as its use is limited to agricultural purposes.
He further said that the investigators were also looking to see as to who purchased as well as provided such hazardous substance.
The five children — three brothers and two sisters — and their aunt had died on February 22 last month.
As police had initially linked their deaths with the food they had consumed, the Sindh Food Authority had sealed a branch of a popular restaurant, from where the victims’ father, Faisal had bought biryani for the family.
Comments (20)
If phosophine is so dangerous and poisonous then why is it used so widely in agriculture?
Poisonous insecticide used had been absorbed by the carpet in the room and therefore the children and their aunt who slept on carpet died, while the parents of the children who slept on the bed survived.
If this is agricultural fumigant , what’s the long term effect on consumers . No wonder we have so much cancer and other ailments on the rise in this country .
I knew it’s not food related because it’s highly unlikely that all family members die but no other customer. Also, such death from food poisoning is an extreme case. Now who will compensate the restaurant owner for the loss of business and harassment.
Finally its starting to make sense.
Are we living in a wild kingdom. Use of insecticides is supposed to be regulated, especially in a food establishment. The cause is ignorance rather than a intentional act. The agency concerned should be punished.
The govt. should issue an Ad in major newspapers clearing the name of the famed restaurant.
Why such a poisonous substance is used in agricultural fumigation
Why an agricultural insecticide was used in an enclosed guest house.
ban its use we are eating contaminated agri products
What about other guests living in same motel? Does this gas has smell that any one complained? any one else died or got sick besides this one family?
Good job to the lab that figured this out! All the arrested may go free if there are no regulations for its use! In that case govt is responsible. Do we even have a govt dept that controls toxic chemicals?
@Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali,
You are right. We are living in Pakistan
Wrong the truth
Wrong the truth is that food was rotten.Resturant owner bribe the police to alter report otherwise the resturant would be sealed and close dawn.Make a false report insectisides was the cause of death.
A terrible tragedy even more so by the information coming to light respecting pesticides. What keeps the consumer safe if this poison is used in fumigation?
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Unfortunately such deaths are taken as destiny in countries like Pakistan and India, whereas in Western society govts fall because of such deaths. We need to learn from western world to shape up our society and provide quality services to every single individual irrespective of status. Food, shelter, medicine, education, recreation must not be luxurious but a necessities.
@Khurram, fully agreed, restaurant owner can sue the authorities for causing damages to their businesses.
@Murtaza jamal, It covers large areas efficiently, and the gas dissipates once the pest control is complete. Phosphine gas is never meant for indoor fumigation.
Pakistan needs institutions for public safety and welfare. Science and technology has to be implemented and people need to be educated about hazardous material usage, handling and disposal. Really disturbing that an in house engineer was available but did not have the skills and knowledge to prevent this.