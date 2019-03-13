DAWN.COM

Siblings' deaths blamed on bad food were actually caused by toxic pesticide: Karachi police

Imtiaz AliUpdated March 13, 2019

A photo of a person fumigating a facility. — AFP/File
Karachi police on Wednesday identified a toxic gas as the cause of death of five siblings and their aunt whose demise last month had initially been linked to the food they had consumed from a local restaurant.

According to DIG Karachi South Sharjeel Kareem Kharal, the six had died after exposure to toxic gases released in fumigation carried out by the staff of Qasr-i-Naz, an official guesthouse where the victims were staying on their arrival in Karachi from Balochistan.

DIG Kharal, addressing a press conference, said that nine persons, including the chief engineer of the guesthouse, have been arrested on the charge of manslaughter.

The South police chief, while quoting laboratory reports of samples collected, said that phosphine was found in the viscera of the deceased. He ruled out the possibility of toxic food behind the tragedy.

“Phosphine was detected in the blood and stomachs [of the deceased]," said DIG Kharal, as he read out Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) and HEJ Karachi University's reports. "Drugs/poisons were not detected in blood and stomach."

"Phosphine is an extremely poisonous gas. It is widely used as an agriculture fumigant,” he explained.

The DIG South pointed out that during the search of Qasr-i-Naz's stores, police investigators had found empty bottles of phosphine and seized the same as evidence.

The senior officer revealed that the staff of the guesthouse had allegedly tried to destroy the evidence.

The nine held suspects, including chief engineer Nadeem Shaikh, have been booked under Section 322 (punishment for qatl-bis-sabab: whoever commits qatl bis-sabab shall be liable to diyat).

Kharal said that since the held suspects had tried to disturb the evidence, the police had also invoked Section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the PPC against them.

Referring to laws regarding the use of hazardous substance, Kharal observed that the staff was not supposed to use such substance for fumigation purpose as its use is limited to agricultural purposes.

He further said that the investigators were also looking to see as to who purchased as well as provided such hazardous substance.

The five children — three brothers and two sisters — and their aunt had died on February 22 last month.

As police had initially linked their deaths with the food they had consumed, the Sindh Food Authority had sealed a branch of a popular restaurant, from where the victims’ father, Faisal had bought biryani for the family.

Murtaza jamal
Mar 13, 2019 06:44pm

If phosophine is so dangerous and poisonous then why is it used so widely in agriculture?

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Mar 13, 2019 06:57pm

Poisonous insecticide used had been absorbed by the carpet in the room and therefore the children and their aunt who slept on carpet died, while the parents of the children who slept on the bed survived.

Recommend 0
Omar
Mar 13, 2019 07:04pm

If this is agricultural fumigant , what’s the long term effect on consumers . No wonder we have so much cancer and other ailments on the rise in this country .

Recommend 0
Khurram
Mar 13, 2019 07:13pm

I knew it’s not food related because it’s highly unlikely that all family members die but no other customer. Also, such death from food poisoning is an extreme case. Now who will compensate the restaurant owner for the loss of business and harassment.

Recommend 0
ahsan7979
Mar 13, 2019 07:45pm

Finally its starting to make sense.

Recommend 0
Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali
Mar 13, 2019 08:01pm

Are we living in a wild kingdom. Use of insecticides is supposed to be regulated, especially in a food establishment. The cause is ignorance rather than a intentional act. The agency concerned should be punished.

Recommend 0
Atif Khan
Mar 13, 2019 08:20pm

The govt. should issue an Ad in major newspapers clearing the name of the famed restaurant.

Recommend 0
Salman Jan
Mar 13, 2019 09:21pm

Why such a poisonous substance is used in agricultural fumigation

Recommend 0
Salman Jan
Mar 13, 2019 09:23pm

Why an agricultural insecticide was used in an enclosed guest house.

Recommend 0
khan
Mar 13, 2019 09:36pm

ban its use we are eating contaminated agri products

Recommend 0
Algoritmi
Mar 13, 2019 09:39pm

What about other guests living in same motel? Does this gas has smell that any one complained? any one else died or got sick besides this one family?

Recommend 0
tuk
Mar 13, 2019 09:56pm

Good job to the lab that figured this out! All the arrested may go free if there are no regulations for its use! In that case govt is responsible. Do we even have a govt dept that controls toxic chemicals?

Recommend 0
Irfan ul Huq
Mar 13, 2019 10:02pm

@Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali,
You are right. We are living in Pakistan

Recommend 0
Asad
Mar 13, 2019 10:59pm

Wrong the truth

Recommend 0
Asad
Mar 13, 2019 11:02pm

Wrong the truth is that food was rotten.Resturant owner bribe the police to alter report otherwise the resturant would be sealed and close dawn.Make a false report insectisides was the cause of death.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Mar 13, 2019 11:18pm

A terrible tragedy even more so by the information coming to light respecting pesticides. What keeps the consumer safe if this poison is used in fumigation?

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Mougli
Mar 13, 2019 11:22pm

Unfortunately such deaths are taken as destiny in countries like Pakistan and India, whereas in Western society govts fall because of such deaths. We need to learn from western world to shape up our society and provide quality services to every single individual irrespective of status. Food, shelter, medicine, education, recreation must not be luxurious but a necessities.

Recommend 0
Adil108
Mar 13, 2019 11:25pm

@Khurram, fully agreed, restaurant owner can sue the authorities for causing damages to their businesses.

Recommend 0
Zubaida khan
Mar 13, 2019 11:46pm

@Murtaza jamal, It covers large areas efficiently, and the gas dissipates once the pest control is complete. Phosphine gas is never meant for indoor fumigation.

Recommend 0
helpless
Mar 14, 2019 12:00am

Pakistan needs institutions for public safety and welfare. Science and technology has to be implemented and people need to be educated about hazardous material usage, handling and disposal. Really disturbing that an in house engineer was available but did not have the skills and knowledge to prevent this.

Recommend 0

