March 13, 2019

ECP disqualifies Karachi Deputy Mayor Vohra for switching parties

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated March 13, 2019

Arshad Vohra had joined PSP after being elected the Karachi deputy mayor on MQM-P's ticket. — DawnNewsTV/File
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday pronounced Deputy Mayor Karachi Arshad Vohra disqualified for switching parties after being elected to his position.

Vohra had become the deputy mayor on the ticket of Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan. He had been elected chairman from the Union Council 49. Later, he joined Pak Sarzameen Party, infuriating his former party, which then moved the ECP.

Take a look: Karachi Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra leaves MQM-P for Mustafa Kamal's PSP

The ECP had reserved the decision on the petition seeking disqualification of Vohra on the last hearing of the case. The chief election commissioner, heading a three-member bench, read out the already reserved verdict today.

Following the verdict, MQM-P Senator Mian Attique said that the decision was a victory for the party. "It is a triumph of the truth and righteousness. Floor crossing will not remain an easy task," he said.

Furthermore, Attique said that the next deputy mayor will be from the MQM and someone who hails from Karachi.

Vohra, an industrialist and a former chairman of SITE Association, was an MPA from the PS-115 constituency before he contested and won the local government election.

He is also facing a case in an anti-terrorism court, pertaining to money laundering.

Comments (2)

Napier Mole
Mar 13, 2019 12:57pm

Good decision. Should deter others in future. Either resign and get re- elected but don’t sell urself and your constituency.

Sheraz Ali
Mar 13, 2019 01:19pm

Good verdict but a bit late!

