Another $1bn from UAE received: State Bank of Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan has received another $1 billion from the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, said the State Bank of Pakistan.

This was second tranche of $3bn promised by the Emirates.

The SBP on March 9 reported it had signed an agreement with the Abu Dhabi Fund for Develop­ment (ADFD) for $2bn which would be placed in its account.

Pakistan had already received the first tranche of $1bn in January as part of the agreement with ADFD.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2019