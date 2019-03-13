Another $1bn from UAE received: State Bank of Pakistan
March 13, 2019
KARACHI: Pakistan has received another $1 billion from the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, said the State Bank of Pakistan.
This was second tranche of $3bn promised by the Emirates.
The SBP on March 9 reported it had signed an agreement with the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) for $2bn which would be placed in its account.
Pakistan had already received the first tranche of $1bn in January as part of the agreement with ADFD.
Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2019
Comments (9)
IK breaks all records of loan taking.
What did we do with last billion?
The future generation has to pay it...
It is not free and loan with interest.
Pakistan's external debt crossed 100 billion dollars.. looks scary ...
@Mohan , India breaks all records of loan taking from world Bank. Indian debt $650 billion heading to a $ trillion.
Always the same comments. Did someone look how many loan did India take and is taking, please look the official listd? They are the real winners.
@Lahore Vivek, if pakistan debt looks scary, think of Indias debt of $650 billion. That is a nightmare that is getting worse. The 1$ trillion debt is looming.
@Zak, so much concerned for India.