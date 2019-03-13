DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 13, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Another $1bn from UAE received: State Bank of Pakistan

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 13, 2019

Email

This is the second tranche of $3bn promised by the emirates. — AFP/File
This is the second tranche of $3bn promised by the emirates. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Pakistan has received another $1 billion from the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, said the State Bank of Pakistan.

This was second tranche of $3bn promised by the Emirates.

The SBP on March 9 reported it had signed an agreement with the Abu Dhabi Fund for Develop­ment (ADFD) for $2bn which would be placed in its account.

Pakistan had already received the first tranche of $1bn in January as part of the agreement with ADFD.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Mohan
Mar 13, 2019 09:05am

IK breaks all records of loan taking.

Recommend 0
MG
Mar 13, 2019 09:08am

What did we do with last billion?

Recommend 0
Lahore Vivek
Mar 13, 2019 09:32am

Pakistan's external debt crossed 100 billion dollars.. looks scary ...

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 13, 2019

Vertical cities

THE sky is the limit, said Prime Minister Imran Khan at the launch of the State Bank’s finance policy for low-cost...
March 13, 2019

World Bank funds

IN this era of skyrocketing foreign borrowing and slashed development expenditures, it is almost a travesty that the...
Updated March 13, 2019

Cricket or combat?

The ICC explicitly prohibits any form of attire that conveys messages “political, religious or racial” in nature.
March 12, 2019

Repatriating ‘IS brides’

THE case of Shamima Begum has triggered a fierce debate in the UK on how to respond to the issue of citizens who...
March 12, 2019

Glaucoma week

MARCH 10 to March 16 is recognised as World Glaucoma Week — a week dedicated to raising awareness of this ...
March 12, 2019

Labour hazards

WORKERS in many trades in Pakistan are exposed to occupational hazards mainly due to the negligence of employers, ...