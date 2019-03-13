Nawaz suffered another angina attack, says Maryam
LAHORE: After meeting her father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail on Tuesday, Maryam Nawaz said that he had suffered another angina attack late Monday night.
“I just got out of Kot Lakhpat jail. Mian Nawaz Sharif continues to have angina, last night being the latest recurrence,” Ms Nawaz said in tweet after the meeting. “In view of his health, the (regular) Thursday meeting would not be possible. Thank you very much for your love, prayers & support for MNS.”
The former premier’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan tweeted: “Mr Sharif is having recurrent angina. Significant coronary artery disease (heart disease) and co-morbidities (HTN, DM, CKD) coupled with stress have lead to exacerbation of symptoms & worsening of disease.”
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif, after a meeting with Nawaz Sharif, quoted him as saying that he was more worried about the future of the country’s health than his own.
Shahbaz Sharif said that the former prime minister thanked the people of Pakistan for their love, concern and prayers for his health, and said that this love and prayers were the source of his strength. Nawaz Sharif said that he valued Pakistan People Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s kind gesture to visit him.
Shahbaz Sharif said: “My concern about Nawaz Sharif’s health multiplies with every meeting with him after witnessing his rapidly deteriorating health”.
He held the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government responsible for Mr Sharif’s condition and said that the government believed that mere lip service would absolve it for the responsibility for deteriorating health of the three-time premier.
The PML-N chief said that although Nawaz Sharif’s health was deteriorating, his spirits were higher than ever and his resolve was getting stronger.
Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2019
Comments (9)
Nawaz is a criminal, declared by the Supreme Court for corruption and money laundering. Decades of rule and Pakistan has no good hospital for him, and they want to go to England for treatment speaks volumes about now banned 4 life and behind bars criminal.
When we get rid of all of them
Stop this drama and continue your prison terms which you have earned with you corruption. I'm sure that this guy is not ashamed and now playing the cards to get out of jail.
Very sad and alarming news about the serious health condition of ex PM Sharif. Why are the higher courts and human rights organizations not taking proper and due notice of this?
Get well soon NS. I loved the way how you faced courts and law. Very few people do that in Pakistan.
Big time drama.
This drama needs to end soon. I don’t know if Nawaz is innocent of all the crimes but the way this thing has been played is not helping anyone.
Rule of law must be followed and should remain the same for everyone and every convict. No victimisation and no special treatment.
Shameful that former PML-N leader and a convicted felon and the current leadereship of of PML-N wants to play politics and use NS’ illness to gain sympathy.
The fact is that the Nawaz family has build a hospital; it it so bad that they rather not use it? They have ruled over Punjab for so long; did they not build a single hospital where ÑS can be treated?
Shameful