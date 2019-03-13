DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 13, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Nawaz suffered another angina attack, says Maryam

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 13, 2019

Email

Shahbaz Sharif quotes Nawaz as saying that he is more worried about the future of the country’s health than his own.— APP/File
Shahbaz Sharif quotes Nawaz as saying that he is more worried about the future of the country’s health than his own.— APP/File

LAHORE: After meeting her father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail on Tuesday, Maryam Nawaz said that he had suffered another angina attack late Monday night.

“I just got out of Kot Lakhpat jail. Mian Nawaz Sharif continues to have angina, last night being the latest recurrence,” Ms Nawaz said in tweet after the meeting. “In view of his health, the (regular) Thursday meeting would not be possible. Thank you very much for your love, prayers & support for MNS.”

Take a look: ‘PPP, PML-N politicking on Nawaz’s health’

The former premier’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan tweeted: “Mr Sharif is having recurrent angina. Significant coronary artery disease (heart disease) and co-morbidities (HTN, DM, CKD) coupled with stress have lead to exacerbation of symptoms & worsening of disease.”

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif, after a meeting with Nawaz Sharif, quoted him as saying that he was more worried about the future of the country’s health than his own.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the former prime minister thanked the people of Pakistan for their love, concern and prayers for his health, and said that this love and prayers were the source of his strength. Nawaz Sharif said that he valued Pakistan People Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s kind gesture to visit him.

Shahbaz Sharif said: “My concern about Nawaz Sharif’s health multiplies with every meeting with him after witnessing his rapidly deteriorating health”.

He held the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government responsible for Mr Sharif’s condition and said that the government believed that mere lip service would absolve it for the responsibility for deteriorating health of the three-time premier.

The PML-N chief said that although Nawaz Sharif’s health was deteriorating, his spirits were higher than ever and his resolve was getting stronger.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

1000 characters
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Mar 13, 2019 07:43am

Nawaz is a criminal, declared by the Supreme Court for corruption and money laundering. Decades of rule and Pakistan has no good hospital for him, and they want to go to England for treatment speaks volumes about now banned 4 life and behind bars criminal.

Recommend 0
Syed
Mar 13, 2019 07:44am

When we get rid of all of them

Recommend 0
Imran
Mar 13, 2019 07:47am

Stop this drama and continue your prison terms which you have earned with you corruption. I'm sure that this guy is not ashamed and now playing the cards to get out of jail.

Recommend 0
Daskalos
Mar 13, 2019 07:55am

Very sad and alarming news about the serious health condition of ex PM Sharif. Why are the higher courts and human rights organizations not taking proper and due notice of this?

Recommend 0
Aamir
Mar 13, 2019 08:04am

Get well soon NS. I loved the way how you faced courts and law. Very few people do that in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Fahad
Mar 13, 2019 08:15am

Big time drama.

Recommend 0
Coldwar
Mar 13, 2019 08:28am

This drama needs to end soon. I don’t know if Nawaz is innocent of all the crimes but the way this thing has been played is not helping anyone.

Recommend 0
Pakman
Mar 13, 2019 08:29am

Rule of law must be followed and should remain the same for everyone and every convict. No victimisation and no special treatment.

Recommend 0
Ob
Mar 13, 2019 08:33am

Shameful that former PML-N leader and a convicted felon and the current leadereship of of PML-N wants to play politics and use NS’ illness to gain sympathy.

The fact is that the Nawaz family has build a hospital; it it so bad that they rather not use it? They have ruled over Punjab for so long; did they not build a single hospital where ÑS can be treated?

Shameful

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 13, 2019

Vertical cities

THE sky is the limit, said Prime Minister Imran Khan at the launch of the State Bank’s finance policy for low-cost...
March 13, 2019

World Bank funds

IN this era of skyrocketing foreign borrowing and slashed development expenditures, it is almost a travesty that the...
Updated March 13, 2019

Cricket or combat?

The ICC explicitly prohibits any form of attire that conveys messages “political, religious or racial” in nature.
March 12, 2019

Repatriating ‘IS brides’

THE case of Shamima Begum has triggered a fierce debate in the UK on how to respond to the issue of citizens who...
March 12, 2019

Glaucoma week

MARCH 10 to March 16 is recognised as World Glaucoma Week — a week dedicated to raising awareness of this ...
March 12, 2019

Labour hazards

WORKERS in many trades in Pakistan are exposed to occupational hazards mainly due to the negligence of employers, ...