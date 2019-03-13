Nawaz suffered another angina attack, says Maryam

LAHORE: After meeting her father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail on Tuesday, Maryam Nawaz said that he had suffered another angina attack late Monday night.

“I just got out of Kot Lakhpat jail. Mian Nawaz Sharif continues to have angina, last night being the latest recurrence,” Ms Nawaz said in tweet after the meeting. “In view of his health, the (regular) Thursday meeting would not be possible. Thank you very much for your love, prayers & support for MNS.”

Take a look: ‘PPP, PML-N politicking on Nawaz’s health’

The former premier’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan tweeted: “Mr Sharif is having recurrent angina. Significant coronary artery disease (heart disease) and co-morbidities (HTN, DM, CKD) coupled with stress have lead to exacerbation of symptoms & worsening of disease.”

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shahbaz Sharif, after a meeting with Nawaz Sharif, quoted him as saying that he was more worried about the future of the country’s health than his own.

Shahbaz Sharif said that the former prime minister thanked the people of Pakistan for their love, concern and prayers for his health, and said that this love and prayers were the source of his strength. Nawaz Sharif said that he valued Pakistan People Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s kind gesture to visit him.

Shahbaz Sharif said: “My concern about Nawaz Sharif’s health multiplies with every meeting with him after witnessing his rapidly deteriorating health”.

He held the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government responsible for Mr Sharif’s condition and said that the government believed that mere lip service would absolve it for the responsibility for deteriorating health of the three-time premier.

The PML-N chief said that although Nawaz Sharif’s health was deteriorating, his spirits were higher than ever and his resolve was getting stronger.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2019