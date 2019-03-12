German foreign minister calls on Shah Mahmood, discusses regional security

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas on Tuesday, once again stressed the importance of regional stability and peace, Radio Pakistan reported.

Maas, who is on an official visit to Pakistan along with a German delegation, met Qureshi in Islamabad. The two discussed bilateral relations between Germany and Pakistan and regional security situation. The ongoing peace process in Afghanistan also came under discussion. Maas lauded Pakistan's efforts to arrange talks between the United States and Afghan Taliban so the parties could find a solution to a 17-year-old conflict.

Qureshi briefed Maas about the tense relations with India in the wake of the Pulwama attack last month. He pointed out that despite India's aggression, Islamabad had released the Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan two days after he was captured by the Pakistan Air Force.

The German foreign minister urged Islamabad and New Delhi to solve disputes through dialogue.

India and Pakistan's relations reached their lowest point in decades following a suicide attack in occupied Kashmir's district Pulwama, in which 40 Indian soldiers were killed. The attack, carried out by a Kashmiri youth, was allegedly claimed by Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM).

India blamed Pakistan for the attack. Pakistan denied the accusations but Prime Minister Imran Khan offered to investigate if provided "actionable evidence" by India.

Matters worsened after an Indian jet violated Pakistan's airspace on Feb 26. New Delhi claimed to have struck a terrorist camp; however, the Inter-Services Public Relations said that the Indian jet had dropped its payload "in haste" in a forest in Balakot after it was chased away by a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft.

A day later, PAF struck non-military targets across the Line of Control and shot down two Indian jets that violated Pakistan's airspace again. One Indian pilot, Abhinandan, was captured but was released two days later as a "gesture of peace".