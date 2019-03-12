DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 12, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

German foreign minister calls on Shah Mahmood, discusses regional security

Dawn.comMarch 12, 2019

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his German counterpart Heiko Maas meet in Islamabad. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his German counterpart Heiko Maas meet in Islamabad. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in a meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas on Tuesday, once again stressed the importance of regional stability and peace, Radio Pakistan reported.

Maas, who is on an official visit to Pakistan along with a German delegation, met Qureshi in Islamabad. The two discussed bilateral relations between Germany and Pakistan and regional security situation. The ongoing peace process in Afghanistan also came under discussion. Maas lauded Pakistan's efforts to arrange talks between the United States and Afghan Taliban so the parties could find a solution to a 17-year-old conflict.

Qureshi briefed Maas about the tense relations with India in the wake of the Pulwama attack last month. He pointed out that despite India's aggression, Islamabad had released the Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan two days after he was captured by the Pakistan Air Force.

The German foreign minister urged Islamabad and New Delhi to solve disputes through dialogue.

India and Pakistan's relations reached their lowest point in decades following a suicide attack in occupied Kashmir's district Pulwama, in which 40 Indian soldiers were killed. The attack, carried out by a Kashmiri youth, was allegedly claimed by Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM).

India blamed Pakistan for the attack. Pakistan denied the accusations but Prime Minister Imran Khan offered to investigate if provided "actionable evidence" by India.

Matters worsened after an Indian jet violated Pakistan's airspace on Feb 26. New Delhi claimed to have struck a terrorist camp; however, the Inter-Services Public Relations said that the Indian jet had dropped its payload "in haste" in a forest in Balakot after it was chased away by a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft.

A day later, PAF struck non-military targets across the Line of Control and shot down two Indian jets that violated Pakistan's airspace again. One Indian pilot, Abhinandan, was captured but was released two days later as a "gesture of peace".

PAK INDIA TIES

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Shah
Mar 12, 2019 01:14pm

Our top agenda with Germany should be: 1. Trade 2. Student exchange, especially on higher studies like Masters and PhDs

Recommend 0
petere
Mar 12, 2019 01:16pm

same old discussion kashmir as far as FM is concern when is he going to move on ......

Recommend 0
Anand
Mar 12, 2019 01:44pm

So what is new ?

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Mar 12, 2019 01:46pm

After election in india, indo-pak relation will improve....

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The right demand

The right demand

Arifa Noor
In creating a hierarchy of issues, where would we begin to ask for no harassment on the street or in cyberspace?

Editorial

March 12, 2019

Repatriating ‘IS brides’

THE case of Shamima Begum has triggered a fierce debate in the UK on how to respond to the issue of citizens who...
March 12, 2019

Glaucoma week

MARCH 10 to March 16 is recognised as World Glaucoma Week — a week dedicated to raising awareness of this ...
March 12, 2019

Labour hazards

WORKERS in many trades in Pakistan are exposed to occupational hazards mainly due to the negligence of employers, ...
Updated March 11, 2019

Fake news & war hysteria

This may be a good time to deconstruct the build-up, climax and climbdown of the latest Pakistan and India saga.
March 11, 2019

Poor representation

TO celebrate International Women’s Day, over 70 stock exchanges across the world saw women leaders from the...
March 11, 2019

Not enough judges

IT is a point worth noting. Supreme Court Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has indicated, with all the restraint his...